'Willy Wonka' star Gene Wilder's death mourned on social media

Story highlights Gene Wilder was an iconic and much-loved US actor

He took on many comedy roles throughout his prolific career

(CNN) With his crazy unkempt hair and comedic charm, beloved US actor Gene Wilder will forever be remembered for his performances in everything from "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" to classic horror parody "Young Frankenstein."

As news broke of Wilder's death Monday, tributes flowed on social media. Mel Brooks, a comedy actor, director and producer who worked with Wilder tweeted that he was one of the "truly great talents" of this time, who had "blessed every film we did with his magic."

Gene Wilder-One of the truly great talents of our time. He blessed every film we did with his magic & he blessed me with his friendship. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) August 29, 2016

Julie Dawn Cole, the child actor who starred alongside Wilder as Veruca Salt, the spoiled and abrasive character in "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," tweeted a succinct yet heartfelt message on Twitter.

Such very sad news. Words not enough. Treasured memories 💧 — Julie Dawn Cole (@realverucasalt) August 29, 2016

Film critic Leonard Maltin shared an image of himself taken with the star in 1994.

Gene and I in 1994. This is such a wonderful memory for me. I'll cherish it always... #GeneWilder pic.twitter.com/ravuoBOZnr — Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) August 30, 2016

