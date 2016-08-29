'Willy Wonka' star Gene Wilder's death mourned on social media

Story highlights
- Gene Wilder was an iconic and much-loved US actor
- He took on many comedy roles throughout his prolific career
(CNN)With his crazy unkempt hair and comedic charm, beloved US actor Gene Wilder will forever be remembered for his performances in everything from "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" to classic horror parody "Young Frankenstein."
As news broke of Wilder's death Monday, tributes flowed on social media. Mel Brooks, a comedy actor, director and producer who worked with Wilder tweeted that he was one of the "truly great talents" of this time, who had "blessed every film we did with his magic."
Julie Dawn Cole, the child actor who starred alongside Wilder as Veruca Salt, the spoiled and abrasive character in "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," tweeted a succinct yet heartfelt message on Twitter.
Film critic Leonard Maltin shared an image of himself taken with the star in 1994.
Other celebrities expressed their condolences and respect.
Rock group Nickelback tweeted a thank you.
Nineteen-year-old New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde tweeted her affection for Wilder's 1999 role in an "Alice and Wonderland" adaptation.
Other stars recognized how treasured Wilder had been in the Hollywood scene.
Kermit the Frog, a muppet from Sesame Street with a Twitter account wrote that he would miss his "funny friend" who "forever blazed new comedy trails."
One fan recognized the role Alzheimer's disease played in Wilder's passing. Wilder's family released a statement Monday owing his passing to complications arising from Alzheimer's disease. They stated Wilder's choice to keep the illness private and said that he had coexisted with it for the last three years.
While another pointed to how widely loved Wilder was and others reacted with a humorous touch of their own.
Ultimately, Wilder's death has come as a shock to the many who followed his prolific career, and some fans didn't even want to believe the news of Wilder's passing was true.