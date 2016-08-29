Story highlights Cersei goes after the competition in a new politics-themed 'attack ad.'

"Game of Thrones" fans have been voting all month in a mock election

(CNN) Even though "Game of Thrones" is on hiatus, the Seven Kingdoms hasn't been staying out of the political action this summer.

In hopes of drumming up support for the show's Season 6 digital HD release, HBO Home Entertainment asked fans earlier this month to vote for the very first "Game of Thrones" Party ticket, pitting some of the show's greatest leaders against one another for a mock election. And in a new "attack ad," which is being shown first on CNN, Cersei is proving she's not prepared to lose this battle.

In fact, the Queen Regent's political ad is downright vicious against her competition.

Petyr Baelish? Don't vote for him, he's a "murderer," says the ad. Jon Snow? "Bastard." Mother of Dragon Daenerys? "Outsider." Ouch.

The "election" -- taking place on TheGotParty.com -- runs until August 31 and the winner will be announced September 1.

Read More