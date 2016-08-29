Photos: Remembering Gene Wilder Comedic actor Gene Wilder, seen here as candy tycoon Willy Wonka in the 1971 classic "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," died Monday, August 29, at the age of 83. Hide Caption 1 of 23

Wilder -- at right with Zero Mostel and Lee Meredith -- was the stressed-out Leo Bloom in Mel Brooks' breakout film, "The Producers" in 1968. He was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor.

The 1970 parody "Start the Revolution Without Me" starred Wilder and Donald Sutherland as two sets of identical twins.

Wilder sits next to a sheep in Woody Allen's 1972 film "Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* (*But Were Afraid to Ask)."

Wilder appears in a sketch called "The Office Sharers" during an NBC hourlong special called "The Trouble With People" in 1972.

Wilder, seen here with Cleavon Little, was back with Brooks for 1974's "Blazing Saddles." In a statement to CNN on Monday, Brooks called Wilder "one of the truly great talents of our time. ... He blessed every film we did together with his special magic. And he blessed my life with his friendship."

Wilder plays The Fox in 1974's "The Little Prince."

Another Brooks-directed film, "Young Frankenstein," became one of Wilder's most famous. Wilder played Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of the legendary Dr. Victor Frankenstein, in a parody of classic horror movies.

Wilder in the 1976 film "Silver Streak."

Wilder played a rabbi in the 1979 comedy "The Frisco Kid."

Wilder stars with comedian Richard Pryor in 1980's "Stir Crazy." The two did several movies together.

Wilder rehearses with dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov for a CBS special in 1981.

Gilda Radnor stars with Wilder in 1982's "Hanky Panky." The two married in 1984 and remained together until her death in 1989.

Wilder poses with actress Kelly LeBrock for a photo promoting the 1984 film "The Woman in Red." Wilder also directed.

Wilder sits atop a mounted moose head in a scene from "Haunted Hollywood," a film he directed in 1986.

Wilder poses for a portrait in Los Angeles in 1987.

Wilder and Pryor were back at it again with "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" in 1989. Wilder played a deaf man who is best friends with Pryor's blind character.

Wilder plays opposite Christine Lahti in the 1990 romantic comedy "Funny About Love."

Wilder and Pryor in 1991's "Another You." It was the last leading role for both of them.

James Lipton sits with Wilder during a taping of the show "Inside the Actor's Studio" in 1996.

Wilder speaks during a Writers Guild event in 2005.

Wilder and his wife, Karen, attend a U.S. Open tennis match in 2007.