Amber Rose: 'I take a lot of punches for being a feminist'

(CNN) Amber Rose is used to being "slut shamed" but hopes her struggles will bring awareness to the issue.

"I've been slut shamed publicly quite a few times," Rose told CNN at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night. "I take a lot of punches for being a feminist and a lot of scrutiny -- and I'm okay with that -- because I do it for women."

Rose, 32, has been criticized over the years for her outfit choices and for speaking publicly about her past employment as an exotic dancer.

Kanye West -- who dated Rose from 2008 to 2010 -- said in a Power 105.1 radio interview last year that he had to take "30 showers" after dating Rose.

More recently, West featured a likeness of Rose naked in bed alongside several other celebrities in his "Famous" music video. Rose told CNN that West never asked her permission to be portrayed in the video.