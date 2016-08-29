Amber Rose: 'I take a lot of punches for being a feminist'

(CNN)Amber Rose is used to being "slut shamed" but hopes her struggles will bring awareness to the issue.
"I've been slut shamed publicly quite a few times," Rose told CNN at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night. "I take a lot of punches for being a feminist and a lot of scrutiny -- and I'm okay with that -- because I do it for women."
Rose, 32, has been criticized over the years for her outfit choices and for speaking publicly about her past employment as an exotic dancer.
Kanye West -- who dated Rose from 2008 to 2010 -- said in a Power 105.1 radio interview last year that he had to take "30 showers" after dating Rose.
More recently, West featured a likeness of Rose naked in bed alongside several other celebrities in his "Famous" music video. Rose told CNN that West never asked her permission to be portrayed in the video.
"It's an extreme form of bullying that we deal with as women and it's really unfortunate, but I like to be the voice to bring confidence to women and bring awareness to everyone," Rose said.
In support of that goal, she started the Amber Rose SlutWalk in 2015. The event aims to bring awareness to sexual injustice and gender inequality.
"I have millions of people scrutinizing me and telling me I deserve to be slut shamed," Rose said. "It's made me more passionate to do what I do."
This year's Amber Rose SlutWalk will be held in Los Angles on October 1.