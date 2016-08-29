Story highlights
(CNN)An 18-year-old woman who was wanted by police in Australia has responded to a post on Facebook asking a TV station to use a different picture of herself.
Amy Sharp escaped from Sydney's Surry Hills Corrective Services Cell Complex August 19 and police released two mugshots of the teenager taken at the facility, draped in a red blanket.
A local news website shared the police statement, which included her glum-looking pictures, on Facebook.
Sharp then commented underneath the post from her personal profile, which called for her arrest, politely requesting that they use a different photo of herself.
She wrote: "Can you use this photo, please and thank you. Yours Truly, Amy Sharp xx"
Sharp accompanied the post with an "angel" emoji and a different photo of herself, in which she is seen smiling.
At the time of writing, Sharp's comment had more than 60,000 likes with many users sending the teenager messages of support for her action.
Others offered criticism, suggesting the police should use the post to track down the teenager.
New South Wales police have since confirmed Sharp was arrested August 27 in Wentworth Park, Sydney, a short distance from the police station in which she escaped from.
She was charged with escaping lawful custody, as well as an outstanding warrant. She was later refused bail and appeared in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.