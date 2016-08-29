Story highlights Amy Sharp, 18, was wanted by police after she escaped from a corrective services complex in Sydney

(CNN) An 18-year-old woman who was wanted by police in Australia has responded to a post on Facebook asking a TV station to use a different picture of herself.

Amy Sharp escaped from Sydney's Surry Hills Corrective Services Cell Complex August 19 and police released two mugshots of the teenager taken at the facility, draped in a red blanket.

Sharp then commented underneath the post from her personal profile, which called for her arrest, politely requesting that they use a different photo of herself.

She wrote: "Can you use this photo, please and thank you. Yours Truly, Amy Sharp xx"

