(CNN) A 62-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly filled a lubricant dispenser with hydrochloric acid at a gay club in Australia.

The man is said to have entered Sydney's Aarows , a gay and bisexual social club, on Saturday where he tampered with the dispenser.

Police said following a number of similar incidents, several items in the room had been fitted with anti-tampering alarms which would alert security officers.

After being detained, the man was taken to a local police station where he was charged with offenses including administering poison that is intended to injure, cause distress or pain.

When hydrochloric acid comes into contact with the skin, it can cause severe burns, ulcers and scarring. It's typically used by industry to produce batteries, photo-flash bulbs and fireworks.

