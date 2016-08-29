Safety tip from India's tourism minister: Don't wear skirts

Story highlights The outrage was immediate and for good reason

This isn't the first time Sharma has stoked controversy

(CNN) India's tourism minister is furiously backpedaling after suggesting that women who visit India shouldn't wear skirts for their own safety.

Mahesh Sharma made the comments over the weekend while promoting a welcome kit that will be handed out to tourists when they arrive in India.

"There's a card in there listing the do's and don'ts. Basic things like, 'Don't go out at night alone.' 'Don't wear skirts.'"

The outrage was immediate. And for good reason.

A string of sexual assaults against foreign women has sullied India's reputation.

