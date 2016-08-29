Breaking News

Naked bodies 'expanding and contracting': A look inside Kanye West's exclusive 'Famous' exhibition

By Janelle Zara, for CNN

Updated 12:36 AM ET, Mon August 29, 2016

In June 2016, Kanye West released the music video for his track 'Famous.'
The video featured a large bed with lifelike sculptures that depict major cultural icons.
This weekend, the series of sculptures was on display at an exclusive two-day art exhibition at Blum & Poe gallery in Los Angeles.
The video featured a large bed with lifelike sculptures that depict major cultural icons.
Figures such as Billy Cosby, Caitlin Jenner, Amer Rose and more were depicted.
This weekend, the series of sculptures was on display at an exclusive two-day art exhibition at Blum & Poe gallery in Los Angeles.
Figures such as Billy Cosby, Caitlin Jenner, Amer Rose and more were depicted.
Figures such as Billy Cosby, Caitlin Jenner, Amer Rose and more were depicted.
The video for 'Famous,' is currently nominated for the Video of the Year award at tonight's MTV Video Music Awards.
One sculpture depicts singer Taylor Swift. Swift's response to the 'Famous' song itself stirred controversy, as she had previously labeled it as 'misogynistic.'
The video for &#39;Famous,&#39; is currently nominated for the Video of the Year award at tonight&#39;s MTV Video Music Awards.
The video for 'Famous,' is currently nominated for the Video of the Year award at tonight's MTV Video Music Awards.
  Rapper-designer Kanye West has revealed a new exhibition in Los Angeles
  The exhibit features a life-like sculpture from the artist's 'Famous' music video which previously stirred controversy

(CNN)This weekend, rapper-fashion-designer Kanye West has added one more hyphen to his introduction, taking on the role of visual artist and curator at Los Angeles gallery Blum & Poe.

For two nights only, West's extraordinarily lifelike, untitled sculpture of 12 naked celebrities -- which initially debuted in his controversial music video "Famous" -- lay across an enormous display that almost entirely occupied a gallery room.
    All 12 bodies lay across a bed, softly expanding and contracting to a score of heavy, peaceful breathing.
    When the sculptures were first revealed in West's music video, an aerial camera panned slowly over each body, from left to right. The mysterious rainbow of fleshtones revealed itself as a procession of major cultural icons: George W. Bush, Anna Wintour, Donald Trump, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, his wife Kim Kardashian West, Ray J (an ex-boyfriend of Kim Kardashian West), Amber Rose (an ex-girlfriend of West), Caitlin Jenner, and Bill Cosby.
    Entangled and haphazardly covered in a set of white sheets, the piece borrows its composition from artist Vincent Desiderio's painting, "Sleep," which similarly depicts a row of nude, but unknown, sleepers.
    Even within the context of gallery walls, the scene was eerily convincing.

    'Anatomically correct' representations

    West had charged his team at DONDA, the "Content, Experience & Product Company" named after the rapper's late mother, to create "anatomically correct" representations of each figure, down to the minutest detail.
    In their meticulous research on these bodies, a team of dozens consulted celebrity stylists and assessed thousands of images, including the Instagram accounts of obscure ex-lovers.
    Kanye West in bed with celebrity likenesses

      New music video adds to Kanye's controversial legacy

    After being modeled with various animation, scanning and 3-D softwares, the silicon animatronic bodies were then hand-sculpted.
    Freckles and human hairs were applied one-by-one.
    Kim Kardashian West even played a role, carving a certain part of her anatomy to just the right size.
    The piece is nothing short of impressive, but the backlash, unsurprisingly, has been Swift (pun intended). Many online critics have asked, "Is this art?"
    Kim Kardashian tries to prove Taylor Swift lied

    Art and perception

    "The work alone is extraordinary and completely succeeds as a sculpture and multi-media installation," says Blum & Poe co-founder Tim Blum, who first met West when the rapper commissioned Takashi Murakami, who is represented by the gallery, for the cover art of his 2007 album "Graduation."
    Takashi Murakami: Superflat and super awkward
    "If you didn't know that this was a work by Kanye West, and instead was the work of a known artist in the art world, the perception of the piece would be completely different -- it would be celebrated and universally supported at the highest level."
    And for others who discredit West for not sculpting it himself?
    "Those are people who don't have a lot of historical background on art," according to Blum. "I can name you the top 20 artists in the world who don't actually touch the sculptures being produced, or even the paintings."
    A DONDA representative told CNN Style that members of the team, for example, had also worked in the studio of artist Paul McCarthy.
    While yet others allege that the piece is a shameless copy of another artist's work, Desiderio himself -- who actually based "Sleep" on the 1943 Jackson Pollock painting "Mural," and also coincidentally used his own wife as a subject -- says he's a fan.
    "He turned a mirror onto the wretchedness of self-obsession and solipsistic fame," he says. "He's trying to work at the highest level artistically, and I admire that."

    'Famous' on stage

    Tonight, West's "Famous" video is nominated for the Video of the Year award for this year's MTV Video Music Awards.
    Expounding on its controversy on the MTV stage, West says "it was an expression of our now, our fame right now, us on the inside of the TV."
    "This is fame bro," he continued. "We all came over in the same boat and now we all ended up in the same bed."