The exhibit features a life-like sculpture from the artist's 'Famous' music video which previously stirred controversy

(CNN) This weekend, rapper-fashion-designer Kanye West has added one more hyphen to his introduction, taking on the role of visual artist at Los Angeles gallery Blum & Poe.

For two nights only, West's extraordinarily lifelike, untitled sculpture of 12 naked celebrities -- which initially debuted in his controversial music video "Famous" -- lay across an enormous display that almost entirely occupied a gallery room.

All 12 bodies lay across a bed, softly expanding and contracting to a score of heavy, peaceful breathing.

When the sculptures were first revealed in West's music video, an aerial camera panned slowly over each body, from left to right. The mysterious rainbow of fleshtones revealed itself as a procession of major cultural icons: George W. Bush, Anna Wintour, Donald Trump, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Taylor Swift, West, his wife Kim Kardashian West, Ray J (an ex-boyfriend of Kardashian West), Amber Rose (an ex-girlfriend of West), Caitlin Jenner, and Bill Cosby.

Entangled and haphazardly covered in a set of white sheets, the piece borrows its composition from artist Vincent Desiderio's painting, "Sleep," which similarly depicts a row of nude, but unknown, sleepers.