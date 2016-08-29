Story highlights President Dilma Rousseff says, "I don't fight for my term for the power"

Months-long impeachment process nears endgame; final vote is anticipated Tuesday

Brasília, Brazil (CNN) President Dilma Rousseff insisted Monday she had committed no crime and said she was proud that she'd been "faithful to my commitment to the nation."

Brazil's post-Olympic high came to an end as Rousseff's impeachment trial began. Her remarks from the Senate floor suggested the suspended president had no intention of accepting the bid for her impeachment without a fight.

"I'll plan and fight for democracy," she said. "I don't fight for my term for the power, but I fight for the democracy for truth and justice and the people of my country."

It's not clear if an impassioned speech will do any good. The tide of opinion is against her, and the appearance is widely expected to be her last public address.

"I fear the death of democracy" - suspended #Brazil president @dilmabr says as she speaks from senate floor during her impeachment trial — Flora Charner (@FloraCharner) August 29, 2016

It's a jarring return to reality for the South American nation, with the final vote in the drama following the celebrations that came with Rio de Janeiro hosting the 2016 Summer Olympics.