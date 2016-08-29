Story highlights Month-long impeachment process nears end-game

President Rousseff to address lawmakers Monday ahead of final vote, anticipated Tuesday

(CNN) Brazil's post-Olympic high is coming to an abrupt end as the trial to impeach its first female president comes to a head.

On Monday, embattled President Dilma Rousseff is due to make an appearance in front of lawmakers to argue her case.

It's not clear if an impassioned speech will do any good, though -- the tide of opinion is against her and the appearance is widely expected to be her last public address.

It's an ugly return to reality for the South American nation, with the final vote in the long-running drama coming hard on the heels of its largest city, Rio de Janeiro, hosting of the 2016 Summer Olympics earlier in August.

This impeachment process has dragged for months, far pre-dating the Olympic torch lighting ceremony-- a glitzy showpiece that, despite orchestrating, Rousseff was barred from attending. It's a political crisis that ordinary Brazilians could do well without -- the country is trying to pick itself out of recession.