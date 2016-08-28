Story highlights Albuquerque memorial asks mourners to wear purple for 10-year-old Victoria Martens

Police say girl's mother watched while two friends raped, killed and dismembered her

(CNN) Mourners planned a "heavenly birthday" memorial Sunday for Victoria Martens, the 10-year-old New Mexico girl who Albuquerque police say was raped by her mother's boyfriend and then killed while her mother watched.

More than 2,000 people said on Facebook that they planned to attend the gathering at an Albuquerque park for the girl that supporters called "Princess Victoria ."

Her dismembered body was found wrapped in a burning blanket and stuffed in a bathtub Wednesday, a day after her 10th birthday.

A Facebook page set up for the memorial service said the city's mayor was expected to speak at Sunday's event. Mourners were asked to wear purple, Victoria's favorite color.

"This sweet angel was looking forward to celebrating her birthday," the Facebook page said. "So that's what we're going to do! Join us at Mariposa Park for a birthday party fit for a princess. Please bring bubbles that we will be sending to Heaven."

Victoria Martens

Read More