Charter bus driver was unlicensed and an illegal immigrant, police say

(CNN) An illegal alien was piloting a charter bus that he wasn't licensed to drive when it crashed Sunday morning in Louisiana, killing two people and injuring dozens, police said.

The bus was full of workers headed to Baton Rouge to help with the flooding cleanup, said Louisiana State Police Trooper Melissa Matey. The driver was Denis Yasmir Amaya Rodriguez, an illegal immigrant from Honduras,Matey said.

One of those killed was St. John the Baptist Parish Fire District Chief Spencer Chauvin, Matey said.

The wreck happened at 6:40 a.m when the black charter bus came up on a blocked crash scene on Interstate 10 where Chauvin and two firefighters were assisting at a minor accident near LaPlace, Louisiana, west of New Orleans by Lake Pontchartrain.

"The bus driver lost control of the bus, struck a fire truck, veered across the right lane, striking other vehicles, then veered and struck three firefighters, who, all three, were thrown over the guard rail," Matey said.

