Story highlights A Good Samaritan rescues one person

A search is underway for two others still missing

(CNN) Two people are missing after a small plane crashed in Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans, authorities said.

A Good Samaritan rescued one person, and the Coast Guard is searching for two others in the water following the crash Saturday night near Lakefront Airport.

The person rescued is undergoing medical care, but their condition is unknown.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said it received a report that a Cessna training flight crashed into the water about 8:20 p.m.

The Coast Guard and several local agencies are still searching for the two people missing, authorities said early Sunday.

