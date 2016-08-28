Story highlights Anthony Nazaire served on board of student organization aiming to empower "men of color"

One student died at a nearby hospital; another was flown to a trauma center, treated and released

(CNN) One Ithaca College student was killed and another was injured after being stabbed during a "large fight" on the nearby Cornell University campus early Sunday in Ithaca, New York, officials from both schools said.

Cornell University Police were called to the intersection in front of Olin Hall, which houses Cornell's school of chemical and biomolecular engineering, just before 2 a.m. There, they found two men had been stabbed, according to a police news release.

Police say the fight broke out after a student-organized event at Cornell, according to a statement from Ithaca College.

Several hundred college-age students attended the event at Willard Straight Hall, the student union, a short walk from the site of the stabbings, and physical altercations broke out after the event, Ithaca police said.

Police did not name the event. The only events on the student union's calendar late Saturday were movie screenings. There were no events Sunday before 8 a.m.

