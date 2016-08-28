(CNN) Chicago police have arrested two men in connection with the death of NBA star Dwyane Wade's cousin Nykea Aldridge.

Brothers Darwin Sorrells Jr., 26, and Derren Sorrells, 22, have each been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, police said Sunday.

Darwin Sorrells has also been charged with a count of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.

Aldridge was pushing her infant child in a stroller near the Dulles School of Excellence on the South Side when several men started shooting, police said.

One of the bullets hit Aldridge in the head. Another struck her in an arm. She died about 45 minutes later at a hospital.

