(CNN)Chicago police have arrested two men in connection with the death of NBA star Dwyane Wade's cousin Nykea Aldridge.
Brothers Darwin Sorrells Jr., 26, and Derren Sorrells, 22, have each been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, police said Sunday.
Darwin Sorrells has also been charged with a count of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Aldridge was pushing her infant child in a stroller near the Dulles School of Excellence on the South Side when several men started shooting, police said.
One of the bullets hit Aldridge in the head. Another struck her in an arm. She died about 45 minutes later at a hospital.
The child, about 3 weeks old, was not hurt, family spokesman Edward Jones said.
Police have not said why the shooting occurred, but that Aldridge was an innocent victim caught in the crossfire. She was near the school because she planned to register some of her four children, police said.
Aldridge's cousin, Dwyane Wade, the 12-time NBA All-Star who recently signed a contract with his hometown Chicago Bulls, employed the hashtag #EnoughIsEnough" in tweeting about her death.
"My cousin was killed today in Chicago," Wade wrote in one. "Another act of senseless gun violence. 4 kids lost their mom for NO REASON. Unreal. #EnoughIsEnough."
Wade has been an outspoken critic of rampant gun violence and took the stage at this year's ESPY Awards with fellow NBA superstars LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul to speak about the issue.
He and his mother, Jolinda Wade, a Chicago pastor, also participated in an ESPN discussion on gun violence in America that was recorded at a YMCA in Chicago.