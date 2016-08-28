10 things Hangzhou does better than Shanghai

Hangzhou, China (CNN) The former capital of the Southern Song dynasty, Hangzhou is often referred to as Shanghai's backyard thanks to its location less than 180 kilometers southwest of the country's largest city.

But don't be fooled into thinking this is just another Chinese urban center.

And while that title is certainly up for debate these days, it's currently one of the most dynamic cities in China.

Even the proudest Shanghaiists have to admit there are things that Hangzhou -- a favorite weekend escape -- does better than their city.

We explore a few in this mini guide to Hangzhou.

1. Lake living

The beautiful West Lake has inspired many famous artists, poets and writers.

As you gaze upon Hangzhou's West Lake and its surrounding lush hillsides, you'll understand immediately why it's been a great source of inspiration for artists, poets and philosophers throughout Chinese history.

The mountain-fringed West Lake grounds are speckled with pagodas, pavilions, temples and gardens.

The entire site covers more than 12,000 acres and there are numerous paths around the lake.

A favorite starting point is Beishan Road, off which you'll see large patches of lotus blooms and leaves that seemingly stretch to the horizon.

On the other side of the road are historic mansions and villas.

To best experience the lake's charms, hike up to the hills in the early morning or at sunset.

2. Bike-sharing

Maximum fun for minimal cost.

While the rest of the country is moving from two wheels to four, cycling culture is thriving in Hangzhou.

The city developed China's first bike-sharing system in 2008 in an effort to alleviate traffic congestion.

You can hardly go a kilometer without passing a bike-sharing station.

Hangzhou residents have access to over 84,000 bikes scattered across 3,300 service spots. The bikes have taken more than 600 million trips in the past seven years.

Want to get in on the action?

You'll need a "Transportation Smart Card Z," which is designed for visitors. They're available at the Smart Card Center at 25 Ding'an Luwith, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Show your ID and put in a deposit of 300 yuan and you're all set.

Bikes can be dropped off at any station any time of the day.

It costs 1 yuan ($0.15) for the first hour, 2 yuan for 2-3 hours and 3 yuan/hour if you use the bike longer than three hours.

3. Longjing tea

Hangzhou grows some of China's finest and most expensive green tea -- Longjing.

Every spring, before the traditional Qingming Festival, tea lovers from all over the country come to Longjing, a village just south of West Lake, for the first cut of top-quality tea.

During tea season -- late March and April -- you can smell the fresh aroma of the tea terraces, when leaves are picked and roasted in the village.

The village is open to the public and you can pick your own after getting permission from the local tea farmers.

As for how to brew it, Longjing leaves are delicate so the water can't be too hot -- around 90 C.

Freshly brewed Longjing tea has a yellow-greenish color and an aroma of chestnuts and cut grass.

Among the top places to experience the region's tea culture is Longjing Imperial Garden at the rear of the village.

The compound houses a classic Hangzhou garden where you can sip tea and dine.

Meanwhile, the National Tea Museum offers displays highlighting the history and techniques of tea making, as well as tea ceremonies.

Longjing Imperial Tea Garden; 148 Longjong Lu, Longjing Village; +86 571 8799 7711/+86 571 8823 0077; admission costs 10 yuan ($1.50)

National Tea Museum; 88 Longjing Road, Xihu; +86 571 8796 4221

4. Hangbang cai cuisine

Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Longjing tea-fried river prawns – "Wok-fried Longjing (Dragon Well) tea with river prawns adopts something from the mountains and something from the water in Hangzhou," says Colin Cheng, chef at 28 Hubin Road. "It's the dish to represent Hangzhou."

Longjing is a mountain area where some of China's best tea leaves (also called Longjing) grow. West Lake is the most iconic attraction in Hangzhou.

The best version of the dish features whitish and crunchy river prawns with tea leaves sprinkled on top. Before frying the prawns, tea leaves are fried in the wok to bring a hint of tea to the dish.

Hide Caption 1 of 13 Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Jin pai kou rou (Dongpo pork pyramid) – Often considered a rustic dish, Dongpo pork gets an upgrade in the city.

At 28 Hubin Road, each pig is used to produce just six portions of pork belly, which are frozen before being sliced into 26 layers (in one continuous spiral cut). The meat is steamed for three hours, melting the fat and leaving the pork moist but not greasy. Smoked bamboo shoots are stuffed underneath, creating a pork pyramid. Diners sandwich a thin layer of pork and some bamboo shoots in a chestnut pancake. Hide Caption 2 of 13 Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Dongpo pork – Dongpo pork is named after Su Dongpo, Hangzhou's beloved poet, painter and statesman (he lived about 1,000 years ago) who's said to have adored the comforting dish. Consisting of layers of lean and fat meat, thick slabs of pork belly are pan-fried, braised and often served with rice.

Dongpo pork was originally served in the pyramid style, similar to this version from Weizhuang Zhiweiguan restaurant.

Hide Caption 3 of 13 Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes 28 Hubin Road appetizer combination – This appetizer platter at 28 Hubin Road consists of three meat and three vegetarian options. Highlights include "eggs" that are actually marinated goose liver, red wine, peach compote and crystal trotters (a Hangzhounese cold cut). Hide Caption 4 of 13 Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Pian'er chuan noodles – Created by the 158-year-old Kui Yuan Guan restaurant, this affordable noodle dish makes use of local ingredients, including bamboo shoots, preserved vegetables and small slices of pork. Hide Caption 5 of 13 Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Deep-fried bean curd – A favorite Hangzhou snack, deep-fried bean curd roll is addictingly crispy. Some are packed with small bits of pork.

The snack is available all over China, but it's most famous here because bean curd is a specialty from Sixiang, Hangzhou. It usually comes with a sweet and sour dip. Hide Caption 6 of 13 Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Osmanthus lotus root – Like candy, but healthier, these diced veggies with drizzled sweet red sauce are actually poached lotus root that's been filled with glutinous rice. A pinch of osmanthus plant is added for an extra kick. Hide Caption 7 of 13 Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Boiled Song Sao "Auntie Song" fish soup – Best thing about 28 Hubin Road's Song Sao fish soup: It's uniquely delicious.

Worst thing: You can't eat it elsewhere.

"The traditional clear broth version focuses on getting a rich flavor but not a good texture," says Cheng.

Instead of using a thickening potato starch as the soup's base, its creaminess is a result of boiling down a large amount of snakehead fish for a long time before adding pieces of baked deep-sea cod (with a slightly crispy outer layer), vegetables and herbs.

The result is a sweet fish soup without a hint of fishiness. Hide Caption 8 of 13 Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Beggar's chicken – Despite its humble name, beggar's chicken is often ordered for its showy theatrics.

It comes in a clay shell with a hammer. Diners break the clay with the hammer, resulting in a lot of action and photo ops. The chicken itself is stuffed with pork and mushrooms, wrapped in lotus leaf before being baked in clay. Hide Caption 9 of 13 Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Beggar's chicken – The chicken itself is stuffed with pork and mushrooms, wrapped in lotus leaf and baked in clay. Hide Caption 10 of 13 Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Beef and coriander soup, West Lake style – A traditional home-cooked dish, West Lake-style beef and coriander soup is said to get its name from its resemblance to the city's famous lake.

The thick potato starch base with egg white, mushrooms, coriander, beef and (sometimes) a bit of crab meat gives the soup the appearance of a rippling lake. Hide Caption 11 of 13 Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Grass carp in vinegar, West Lake style – It may not be the most photogenic dish but it's one of the stars of Hangbang cai cuisine. This Hangzhou dish uses poached grass carp blanketed with a thick, sweet vinegar sauce. Some may flinch at ordering this dish -- to achieve a desirable taste and texture (often said to be similar to crab), the grass carp has to be starved for a few days to expel unwanted waste from its body before being cooked. Lou Wai Lou has a grass carp trap in the lake next to the restaurant for this purpose. Hide Caption 12 of 13 Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Spring bamboo shoot dumplings – 28 Hubin Road has a special seasonal menu featuring sticky rice wrapped in edible spring bamboo shoots filled with cured pork and kidney beans. The bamboo shoots are steamed in a pot of rock salt, which seasons the dumplings.

"Spring bamboo shoots are a Hangzhou specialty," says Cheng.

When eating the bamboo shoots, the harder outer layers are peeled until you find a tender edible layer, determined by the strength of your teeth.

Hide Caption 13 of 13

Unlike dishes from northern China, which are heavy in sauces and spices, Hangzhou cuisine is mild but flavorful with a focus on fresh ingredients.

You can't leave Hangzhou without trying its signature dish, Longjing shrimp, which combines the city's famous green tea with freshwater shrimp from local rivers.

The shrimps are peeled, seasoned, drained and marinated. Green tea leaves are quickly blanched in oil to bring out a hint of flavor, then the shrimps are fried in a wok.

When the shrimps are nearly done, a spoonful of boiled green tea is ladled into the wok to enhance the aroma.

Among the best places to try this dish is restaurant 28 Hubin Road.

Another celebrated restaurant serving local Hangbang cai dishes is Longjing Manor. Surrounded by tea plantations, it gained fame internationally when profiled by the New Yorker in 2008

Hubin 28 Restaurant; Hyatt Regency Hangzhou, 28 Hubin Road, Shangcheng; +86 571 8779 1234

Longjing Manor; 399 Longjing Road; +86 571 8788 8777

5. Mountain getaways

This sleek 10-room resort is Hangzhou's latest mountain getaway.

Looking for a quick city escape?

About 40 kilometers away from Hangzhou's city center, Qiandai Resort sits on Jing Mountain -- another tea-growing center.

With only 10 rooms, the resort isn't grand or luxurious but every detail has been thoughtfully designed.

Built by local architecture firms, the sustainable resort harmoniously merges into the surrounding environment.

Rustic yet delicate, original but imaginative, the minimalist architecture is tasteful.

All the wooden furniture, frames and ornaments were made from locally sourced timber or abandoned furniture.

Rocks and stones used in the walls and paths came from the building's original foundation and local stony country roads.

The hotel can arrange pick-ups and drop-offs to and from Hangzhou's airport and railway station. There's no website yet but staff speak English so foreign guests can call for reservations.

Qiandai Resort; Siling Village, Yuhang District; +86 182 68 1100 99

6. Silk

Hangzhou is the city of silk.

Its exquisite silk products have been sold domestically and internationally throughout its long history and have even been recognized by UNESCO

Scarves are the city's most popular silk souvenir, highlighting its cutting-edge dyeing techniques.

The industry leader is Wensli , a homegrown silk brand that's determined to become China's Hermes.

The company has already purchased renowned French silk company Marc Rozier and hired a former Hermes executive as its CEO.

In 1975, Wensli was established by Shen Aiqin, whose family has been producing silk in Hangzhou since the Southern Song dynasty.

National and international leaders and dignities have worn the company's products on various occasions.

You can also get a tailored dress or suit from Wansli's flagship store in Hangzhou Tower, a shopping center dominated by Western luxury brands.

Hangzhou Tower Shopping Center; 1 Wulin Square; +86 571 8515 3911

China National Silk Museum; 73-1 Yuhuangshan Road, Xihu; +86 571 8703 5150

7. E-commerce

Hangzhou's said goodbye to coins and bills.

Alibaba, the world's leading e-commerce group, is headquartered in founder Jack Ma's hometown, Hangzhou.

It's single-handedly reshaped the city, once known for little more than natural scenery and cultural heritage.

Following Alibaba's lead, Hangzhou has morphed into a high-tech metropolis, leading some to call it China's Silicon Valley.

Hangzhou residents can easily get by without a wallet as the app allows them to pay bills with a simple swipe of their smart phones -- even at the smallest street restaurants and vegetable vendors.

8. Zen

Hangzhou is a major center of Chan Buddhism in southern China and a popular destination for pilgrimages.

Among the top spots for Zen-seekers is Lingyin -- which means "soul's retreat." It's one of the country's oldest and most important Buddhist monasteries.

Even if you're not interested in the religion, the pagodas and pavilions, bridges and statues offer a sense of how Buddhism is woven into the landscape.

Lingyin Temple sits inside the bigger Fei Lai Feng Scenic Area.

Entry to the Scenic Area costs 45 yuan ($7) and access to Lingyin Temple costs another 30 yuan ($4.5). Open daily, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Lingyin Temple; No.1 Fayun Alley, Lingyin Road, Xihu; +86 571 8796 8665

9. Hand fans

It takes more than 80 steps to make one of these detailed fans.

It's said that tea, silk and hand fans are Hangzhou's three unparalleled gifts.

The most iconic fans are by Wang Xing Ji.

Established in 1875, this time-honored brand has charmed tourists and locals alike with its intricately designed fans.

Sandalwood and black-paper styles are the most popular.

The black-paper fans were once used as imperial tributes. It takes more than 80 procedures to make each one.

Where to buy: Wang Xing Ji; 203-205 Hefang Street; +86 571 8783 0144

10. Art and architecture

China Art Academy was co-designed by Wang Shu, China's first Pritzker Architecture Prize winner.

Located on French sycamore-covered Nanshan Road, China Art Academy is one of the country's most prestigious fine art institutions.

The Art Academy was established by some of China's most celebrated painters and educators near West Lake in 1928.

Its students and graduates have made a massive contribution to Hangzhou's robust cultural creative industry.

For tourists, the Academy's campus architecture is the biggest draw.

Dotted with students and instructors' artwork, it's elegant and minimalist, modern but classic.

The open campus is integrated into the West Lake surroundings.

Its enclosed modern courtyards and gardens offer a hint of traditional Chinese landscape art.