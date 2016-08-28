Breaking News

Magnificent metros: The beauty of deserted underground stations

By Nosmot Gbadamosi, for CNN

Updated 10:02 PM ET, Sun August 28, 2016

Photographer Chris Forsyth wants us to appreciate the everyday beauty in our transit systems. He's spent two years photographing overlooked underground architectural masterpieces. Pictured: Marienplatz, Munich.
Marienplatz, Munich Photographer Chris Forsyth wants us to appreciate the everyday beauty in our transit systems. He's spent two years photographing overlooked underground architectural masterpieces. Pictured: Marienplatz, Munich.
Forsyth's The Metro Project began as a college project and has now expanded to become a collaborative online archive. Pictured: Olympia Einkaufszentrum, Munich.
Olympia Einkaufszentrum, Munich Forsyth's The Metro Project began as a college project and has now expanded to become a collaborative online archive. Pictured: Olympia Einkaufszentrum, Munich.
Stockholm's Tunnelbana metro system stretches 110 kilometers. Since the 1950s, more than 150 artists have left their signature imprints on its stations. Pictured: Stadion, Stockholm.
Stadion, Stockholm Stockholm's Tunnelbana metro system stretches 110 kilometers. Since the 1950s, more than 150 artists have left their signature imprints on its stations. Pictured: Stadion, Stockholm.
"Stockholm's Tunnelbana is known as the world's longest art exhibit," Forsyth explains. "Many of its stations have kept their raw, cave-like form, and include larger than life hand-painted walls and ceilings." Pictured: Solna Centrum, Stockholm.
Solna Centrum, Stockholm "Stockholm's Tunnelbana is known as the world's longest art exhibit," Forsyth explains. "Many of its stations have kept their raw, cave-like form, and include larger than life hand-painted walls and ceilings." Pictured: Solna Centrum, Stockholm.
He is now asking people to share their own metro pictures on Instagram, using the hashtags #mtlmetroproject for Montreal and #themetroproject internationally. The two hashtags have attracted more than 2,000 posts so far. Pictured: Westfriedhof, Munich.
Westfriedhof, MunichHe is now asking people to share their own metro pictures on Instagram, using the hashtags #mtlmetroproject for Montreal and #themetroproject internationally. The two hashtags have attracted more than 2,000 posts so far. Pictured: Westfriedhof, Munich.
Surprisingly, Forsyth takes his images during the day. Forsyth spends up to eight hours a day in each city's underground waiting for crowds to disperse -- all for that perfect shot. Pictured: T-Centralen, Stockholm.
T-Centralen, StockholmSurprisingly, Forsyth takes his images during the day. Forsyth spends up to eight hours a day in each city's underground waiting for crowds to disperse -- all for that perfect shot. Pictured: T-Centralen, Stockholm.
Long exposures, motion blurs and color adjustments are used to emphasize key design features. Pictured: Rathaus Steglitz, Berlin.
Rathaus Steglitz, Berlin Long exposures, motion blurs and color adjustments are used to emphasize key design features. Pictured: Rathaus Steglitz, Berlin.
Almost all of Forsyth's images are completely devoid of people. In this rare exception pictured here, a solitary figure waits patiently on the platform. Pictured: Jean-Talon, Montreal.
Jean-Talon, MontrealAlmost all of Forsyth's images are completely devoid of people. In this rare exception pictured here, a solitary figure waits patiently on the platform. Pictured: Jean-Talon, Montreal.
"I hope that people appreciate the spaces that they pass through a bit more and take the time to look around," says Forsyth of the project. Pictured: Richard-Wagner-Platz, Berlin.
Richard-Wagner-Platz, Berlin "I hope that people appreciate the spaces that they pass through a bit more and take the time to look around," says Forsyth of the project. Pictured: Richard-Wagner-Platz, Berlin.
He hopes to extend the series further by traveling through the underground systems of Warsaw, Moscow, Paris and London. Pictured: Sherbrooke, Montreal.
Sherbrooke, MontrealHe hopes to extend the series further by traveling through the underground systems of Warsaw, Moscow, Paris and London. Pictured: Sherbrooke, Montreal.
(CNN)The daily commute is the most mundane and often the most frustrating part of city living -- but photographer Chris Forsyth wants us to appreciate the beauty hidden in our transit systems.

The 20-year-old has spent two years capturing busy underground stations -- devoid of people.
Almost 150 subway stations have been photographed as part of his photo series "The Metro Project."
    The first edition focused on his hometown of Montreal and earned him the accolade of 2015's International Photographer of the Year award for interior architecture.
    His latest series turns his attention to Europe, snapping the metro systems of Munich, Berlin and Stockholm.
    "Each city's underground has something unique to offer," says Forsyth.
    "Montreal's metro system is a microcosm of 1960s Canadian architecture."
    Meanwhile, "Stockholm's Tunnelbana is known as the world's longest art exhibit," says Forsyth.
    "Many of its stations have kept their raw, cave-like form, and include larger-than-life hand-painted walls and ceilings."
    Amongst his Stockholm images is one of Europe's most photographed stations -- Solna Centrum.
    Here, artists Anders Aberg and Karl-Olov Bjork painted its exposed rock an angry black and red, creating something altogether demonic.
    Stockholm's stations are "truly a treat for the senses," says Forsyth.
    Moving on to Germany, he says that Munich's stations are generally "very modern and spacious."
    He adds, "Looking at Berlin, being that their U-Bahn is over a hundred years old, and has 170 stations, there's a variety of old and new."
    In Canada, different architects designed each station, so each has its own character and atmosphere, he explains.
    "That really fascinated me -- that you can see such a variety of architectural styles in such a short time."
    Empty stations

    Berlin&#39;s Rathaus Steglitz was designed by R. G. Rummler and opened in 1974.
    Berlin's Rathaus Steglitz was designed by R. G. Rummler and opened in 1974.
    Despite an average of more than 1.3 million passengers traveling daily on Montreal's metro system, Forsyth's photos feature little more than the stations' clean lines and bold colors. There's barely a human figure in sight.
    This monumental feat started out merely as a way to avoid breaking the law.
    "When I began the project in Quebec, there is a law protecting people against being photographed in public," he says. But as he traveled to other cities this "developed into more of a style decision."
    Surprisingly, Forsyth succeeds in shooting these images during the day, spending up to eight hours a day in each city's underground.
    "If I place down my tripod, eventually, I'll have an empty photograph. It's just a matter of waiting for that perfect moment."
    Long exposures, motion blurs and color adjustments are also used to emphasize key design features. He's quick to add, "I tried to stay as true to the stations as possible."
    #themetroproject

    Forsyth is now looking to turn the project into a collaborative online archive.
    He's asking members of the public to photograph the stations they pass through everyday and upload images to Instagram via the hashtags #mtlmetroproject in Montreal and #themetroproject internationally. Collectively it's garnered more than 2,000 posts.
    He hopes to extend the series further by traveling through the underground systems of Warsaw, Moscow, Paris and London, which is the oldest on the planet.
    "There are a ton of really interesting systems around the world and I'd like to visit them all eventually," he says.
    The aim of the project is to help "people appreciate the spaces that they pass through a bit more and take the time to look around."
    Forsyth hopes they "find something they like about what they see."
    Half kaleidoscope, half metro station, Kaohsiung's Formosa Boulevard features the world's largest glass artwork.
    Formosa Boulevard, Kaohsiung (Taiwan)Half kaleidoscope, half metro station, Kaohsiung's Formosa Boulevard features the world's largest glass artwork.
    One of Naples' co-called Metro Art Stations, this 2012 stop was designed around themes of water and light.
    Toledo, Naples (Italy)One of Naples' co-called Metro Art Stations, this 2012 stop was designed around themes of water and light.
    Enormous dome lights, bathing the platforms in haunting blue, red and yellow shades, make this otherwise ordinary little station roar.
    Westfriedhof, Munich (Germany)Enormous dome lights, bathing the platforms in haunting blue, red and yellow shades, make this otherwise ordinary little station roar.
    Shall we dance? Looking more like a ballroom than a metro station, this baroque-style stop was inspired by a wartime speech of Stalin's.
    Komsomolskaya, Moscow (Russia)Shall we dance? Looking more like a ballroom than a metro station, this baroque-style stop was inspired by a wartime speech of Stalin's.
    Fulton Center train station in lower Manhattan isn't for creatures of the dark -- at least during daylight hours.
    Fulton Transit Center, New YorkFulton Center train station in lower Manhattan isn't for creatures of the dark -- at least during daylight hours.
    A welcome leftover from Lisbon's 1998 world expo, which celebrated 500 years of Portuguese inventions.
    Olaias, Lisbon A welcome leftover from Lisbon's 1998 world expo, which celebrated 500 years of Portuguese inventions.
    London Underground might be the world's oldest metro but this station has to be one of the most futuristic-looking. The austere design opened days before the new millennium.
    Westminster, London London Underground might be the world's oldest metro but this station has to be one of the most futuristic-looking. The austere design opened days before the new millennium.
    Stockholm's central station gets stranger the further you descend, until you reach the cave-like platform level, with its abstract floral designs.
    T-Centralen, StockholmStockholm's central station gets stranger the further you descend, until you reach the cave-like platform level, with its abstract floral designs.
    Like a reminder of the things whizzing around beneath your feet, Zbigniew Peter Pininski's design suggests a subway car that went off the rails.
    Bockenheimer Warte, FrankfurtLike a reminder of the things whizzing around beneath your feet, Zbigniew Peter Pininski's design suggests a subway car that went off the rails.
    Called "Little Fosters" after their ubiquitous architect-creator, Norman Foster, these station entrances sum up Bilbao's fondness for up-to-the-minute style.
    'Fosteritos,' Bilbao (Spain)Called "Little Fosters" after their ubiquitous architect-creator, Norman Foster, these station entrances sum up Bilbao's fondness for up-to-the-minute style.
    It's hard to stand out in a city as beautiful as Paris. This beaded metro entrance design from 2000 doesn't try to be meek.
    Palais Royal -- Musée du Louvre, ParisIt's hard to stand out in a city as beautiful as Paris. This beaded metro entrance design from 2000 doesn't try to be meek.
    Russia's subway stations are among the world's most impressive. This 2011 addition skilfully blends classic and modern design.
    Admiralteyskaya, St. PetersburgRussia's subway stations are among the world's most impressive. This 2011 addition skilfully blends classic and modern design.
    This 2005 underground stop named after U.S. President Woodrow Wilson won a metro design award -- possibly from visiting UFOs.
    Plac Wilsona, WarsawThis 2005 underground stop named after U.S. President Woodrow Wilson won a metro design award -- possibly from visiting UFOs.
    Actually, all of Prague's stations deserve a place here for the unforgettable dimpled wall design, different for each stop and just on the fun side of good taste.
    Staromestska, PragueActually, all of Prague's stations deserve a place here for the unforgettable dimpled wall design, different for each stop and just on the fun side of good taste.
