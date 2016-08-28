Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US welcomes its 10,000th Syrian refugee ahead of schedule

By Allie Malloy, Elise Labott and Laura Koran, CNN

Updated 2:00 PM ET, Mon August 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Pro-government protesters hold pictures of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his late father, Hafez al-Assad, during a rally in Damascus, Syria, on March 18, 2011. Bashar al-Assad has ruled Syria since 2000, when his father passed away following 30 years in charge. An anti-regime uprising that started in March 2011 has spiraled into civil war. The United Nations estimates more than 220,000 people have been killed.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Pro-government protesters hold pictures of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his late father, Hafez al-Assad, during a rally in Damascus, Syria, on March 18, 2011. Bashar al-Assad has ruled Syria since 2000, when his father passed away following 30 years in charge. An anti-regime uprising that started in March 2011 has spiraled into civil war. The United Nations estimates more than 220,000 people have been killed.
Hide Caption
1 of 51
graphic warning - multiple images
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Hide Caption
2 of 51
An injured man lying in the back of a vehicle is rushed to a hospital in Daraa, south of Damascus, on March 23, 2011. Violence flared in Daraa after a group of teens and children were arrested for writing political graffiti. Dozens of people were killed when security forces cracked down on demonstrations.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
An injured man lying in the back of a vehicle is rushed to a hospital in Daraa, south of Damascus, on March 23, 2011. Violence flared in Daraa after a group of teens and children were arrested for writing political graffiti. Dozens of people were killed when security forces cracked down on demonstrations.
Hide Caption
3 of 51
Anti-government protesters demonstrate in Daraa on March 23, 2011. In response to continuing protests, the Syrian government announced several plans to appease citizens.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Anti-government protesters demonstrate in Daraa on March 23, 2011. In response to continuing protests, the Syrian government announced several plans to appease citizens.
Hide Caption
4 of 51
Syrian children walk over bricks stored for road repairs during a spontaneous protest June 15, 2011, at a refugee camp near the Syrian border in Yayladagi, Turkey.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Syrian children walk over bricks stored for road repairs during a spontaneous protest June 15, 2011, at a refugee camp near the Syrian border in Yayladagi, Turkey.
Hide Caption
5 of 51
Jamal al-Wadi of Daraa speaks in Istanbul on September 15, 2011, after an alignment of Syrian opposition leaders announced the creation of a Syrian National Council -- their bid to present a united front against al-Assad&#39;s regime and establish a democratic system.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Jamal al-Wadi of Daraa speaks in Istanbul on September 15, 2011, after an alignment of Syrian opposition leaders announced the creation of a Syrian National Council -- their bid to present a united front against al-Assad's regime and establish a democratic system.
Hide Caption
6 of 51
Suicide bombs hit two security service bases in Damascus on December 23, 2011, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/12/23/world/meast/syria-bombings/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;killing at least 44 people&lt;/a&gt; and wounding 166.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Suicide bombs hit two security service bases in Damascus on December 23, 2011, killing at least 44 people and wounding 166.
Hide Caption
7 of 51
Supporters of al-Assad celebrate during a referendum vote in Damascus on February 26, 2012. Opposition activists reported &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/02/26/world/meast/syria-unrest/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;at least 55 deaths&lt;/a&gt; across the country as Syrians headed to the polls. Analysts and protesters widely described the constitutional referendum as a farce. &quot;Essentially, what (al-Assad&#39;s) done here is put a piece of paper that he controls to a vote that he controls so that he can try and maintain control,&quot; a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Supporters of al-Assad celebrate during a referendum vote in Damascus on February 26, 2012. Opposition activists reported at least 55 deaths across the country as Syrians headed to the polls. Analysts and protesters widely described the constitutional referendum as a farce. "Essentially, what (al-Assad's) done here is put a piece of paper that he controls to a vote that he controls so that he can try and maintain control," a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said.
Hide Caption
8 of 51
Syrian refugees walk across a field in Syria before crossing into Turkey on March 14, 2012.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Syrian refugees walk across a field in Syria before crossing into Turkey on March 14, 2012.
Hide Caption
9 of 51
An injured man gets treated in a Damascus neighborhood on April 3, 2012.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
An injured man gets treated in a Damascus neighborhood on April 3, 2012.
Hide Caption
10 of 51
People gather on May 26, 2012, at a mass burial for victims reportedly killed by Syrian forces in Syria&#39;s Houla region. U.N. officials confirmed that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/05/27/world/meast/syria-unrest/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;more than 100 Syrian civilians were killed&lt;/a&gt;, including nearly 50 children. Syria&#39;s government denied its troops were behind the bloodbath.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
People gather on May 26, 2012, at a mass burial for victims reportedly killed by Syrian forces in Syria's Houla region. U.N. officials confirmed that more than 100 Syrian civilians were killed, including nearly 50 children. Syria's government denied its troops were behind the bloodbath.
Hide Caption
11 of 51
Rebel fighters with the Free Syrian Army capture a police officer in Aleppo, Syria, who they believed to be pro-regime militiaman on July 31, 2012. Dozens of officers were reportedly killed as rebels seized police stations in the city.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Rebel fighters with the Free Syrian Army capture a police officer in Aleppo, Syria, who they believed to be pro-regime militiaman on July 31, 2012. Dozens of officers were reportedly killed as rebels seized police stations in the city.
Hide Caption
12 of 51
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across the street during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo on August 17, 2012.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across the street during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo on August 17, 2012.
Hide Caption
13 of 51
Family members mourn the deaths of their relatives in front of a field hospital in Aleppo on August 21, 2012.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Family members mourn the deaths of their relatives in front of a field hospital in Aleppo on August 21, 2012.
Hide Caption
14 of 51
A Syrian man carrying grocery bags dodges sniper fire in Aleppo as he runs through an alley near a checkpoint manned by the Free Syrian Army on September 14, 2012.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
A Syrian man carrying grocery bags dodges sniper fire in Aleppo as he runs through an alley near a checkpoint manned by the Free Syrian Army on September 14, 2012.
Hide Caption
15 of 51
Free Syrian Army fighters are reflected in a mirror they use to see a Syrian Army post only 50 meters away in Aleppo on September 16, 2012.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Free Syrian Army fighters are reflected in a mirror they use to see a Syrian Army post only 50 meters away in Aleppo on September 16, 2012.
Hide Caption
16 of 51
Smoke rises over the streets after a mortar bomb from Syria landed in the Turkish border village of Akcakale on October 3, 2012. Five people were killed. In response, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/10/03/world/europe/turkey-syria-tension/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Turkey fired on Syrian targets&lt;/a&gt; and its parliament authorized a resolution giving the government permission to deploy soldiers to foreign countries.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Smoke rises over the streets after a mortar bomb from Syria landed in the Turkish border village of Akcakale on October 3, 2012. Five people were killed. In response, Turkey fired on Syrian targets and its parliament authorized a resolution giving the government permission to deploy soldiers to foreign countries.
Hide Caption
17 of 51
A Syrian rebel walks inside a burnt section of the Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo hours before the Syrian army retook control of the complex on October 14, 2012.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
A Syrian rebel walks inside a burnt section of the Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo hours before the Syrian army retook control of the complex on October 14, 2012.
Hide Caption
18 of 51
Relatives of Syrian detainees who were arrested for participating in anti-government protests wait in front of a police building in Damascus on October 24, 2012. The Syrian government said it released 290 prisoners.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Relatives of Syrian detainees who were arrested for participating in anti-government protests wait in front of a police building in Damascus on October 24, 2012. The Syrian government said it released 290 prisoners.
Hide Caption
19 of 51
An Israeli tank crew sits on the Golan Heights overlooking the Syrian village of Breqa on November 6, 2012. Israel fired warning shots toward Syria after a mortar shell hit an Israeli military post. It was the first time Israel fired on Syria across the Golan Heights since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
An Israeli tank crew sits on the Golan Heights overlooking the Syrian village of Breqa on November 6, 2012. Israel fired warning shots toward Syria after a mortar shell hit an Israeli military post. It was the first time Israel fired on Syria across the Golan Heights since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.
Hide Caption
20 of 51
Rebels celebrate next to the remains of a Syrian government fighter jet that was shot down at Daret Ezza, on the border of the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, on November 28, 2012.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Rebels celebrate next to the remains of a Syrian government fighter jet that was shot down at Daret Ezza, on the border of the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, on November 28, 2012.
Hide Caption
21 of 51
Smoke rises in the Hanano and Bustan al-Basha districts in Aleppo as fighting continues through the night on December 1, 2012.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Smoke rises in the Hanano and Bustan al-Basha districts in Aleppo as fighting continues through the night on December 1, 2012.
Hide Caption
22 of 51
The bodies of three children are laid out for identification by family members at a makeshift hospital in Aleppo on December 2, 2012. The children were allegedly killed in a mortar shell attack that landed close to a bakery in the city.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
The bodies of three children are laid out for identification by family members at a makeshift hospital in Aleppo on December 2, 2012. The children were allegedly killed in a mortar shell attack that landed close to a bakery in the city.
Hide Caption
23 of 51
A father reacts after the deaths of two of his children in Aleppo on January 3, 2013.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
A father reacts after the deaths of two of his children in Aleppo on January 3, 2013.
Hide Caption
24 of 51
A rebel fighter prepares the wires of a car-mounted camera used to spy on Syrian government forces while his comrade smokes a cigarette in Aleppo&#39;s Bab al-Nasr district on January 7, 2013.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
A rebel fighter prepares the wires of a car-mounted camera used to spy on Syrian government forces while his comrade smokes a cigarette in Aleppo's Bab al-Nasr district on January 7, 2013.
Hide Caption
25 of 51
Syrians look for survivors amid the rubble of a building targeted by a missile in the al-Mashhad neighborhood of Aleppo on January 7, 2013.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Syrians look for survivors amid the rubble of a building targeted by a missile in the al-Mashhad neighborhood of Aleppo on January 7, 2013.
Hide Caption
26 of 51
Rebels launch a missile near the Abu Baker brigade in Al-Bab, Syria, on January 16, 2013.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Rebels launch a missile near the Abu Baker brigade in Al-Bab, Syria, on January 16, 2013.
Hide Caption
27 of 51
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp near the Jordanian city of Mafraq on July 18, 2013.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp near the Jordanian city of Mafraq on July 18, 2013.
Hide Caption
28 of 51
A handout image released by the Syrian opposition&#39;s Shaam News Network shows people inspecting bodies of children and adults who rebels claim were killed in a toxic gas attack by pro-government forces on August 21, 2013. A week later, U.S Secretary of State John Kerry said U.S. intelligence information found that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/30/world/europe/syria-civil-war/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;1,429 people were killed&lt;/a&gt; in the chemical weapons attack, including more than 400 children. Al-Assad&#39;s government claimed that jihadists fighting with the rebels carried out the chemical weapons attacks to turn global sentiments against it.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
A handout image released by the Syrian opposition's Shaam News Network shows people inspecting bodies of children and adults who rebels claim were killed in a toxic gas attack by pro-government forces on August 21, 2013. A week later, U.S Secretary of State John Kerry said U.S. intelligence information found that 1,429 people were killed in the chemical weapons attack, including more than 400 children. Al-Assad's government claimed that jihadists fighting with the rebels carried out the chemical weapons attacks to turn global sentiments against it.
Hide Caption
29 of 51
The U.N. Security Council passes a resolution September 27, 2013, requiring Syria to eliminate its arsenal of chemical weapons. Al-Assad said he would abide by the resolution.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
The U.N. Security Council passes a resolution September 27, 2013, requiring Syria to eliminate its arsenal of chemical weapons. Al-Assad said he would abide by the resolution.
Hide Caption
30 of 51
Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo&#39;s Bustan Al-Qasr neighborhood on October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet from a pro-government sniper.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighborhood on October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet from a pro-government sniper.
Hide Caption
31 of 51
Syrian children wait as doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee center in Sofia, Bulgaria, on October 26, 2013.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Syrian children wait as doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee center in Sofia, Bulgaria, on October 26, 2013.
Hide Caption
32 of 51
An injured man is helped following an airstrike in Aleppo&#39;s Maadi neighborhood on December 17, 2013.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
An injured man is helped following an airstrike in Aleppo's Maadi neighborhood on December 17, 2013.
Hide Caption
33 of 51
Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, on January 31, 2014.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, on January 31, 2014.
Hide Caption
34 of 51
A man holds a baby who was rescued from rubble after an airstrike in Aleppo on February 14, 2014.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
A man holds a baby who was rescued from rubble after an airstrike in Aleppo on February 14, 2014.
Hide Caption
35 of 51
A U.S. ship staff member wears personal protective equipment at a naval airbase in Rota, Spain, on April 10, 2014. A former container vessel was fitted out with at least $10 million of gear to let it take on about 560 metric tons of Syria&#39;s most dangerous chemical agents and sail them out to sea, officials said.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
A U.S. ship staff member wears personal protective equipment at a naval airbase in Rota, Spain, on April 10, 2014. A former container vessel was fitted out with at least $10 million of gear to let it take on about 560 metric tons of Syria's most dangerous chemical agents and sail them out to sea, officials said.
Hide Caption
36 of 51
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade during heavy clashes in Aleppo on April 27, 2014.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade during heavy clashes in Aleppo on April 27, 2014.
Hide Caption
37 of 51
A giant poster of al-Assad is seen in Damascus on May 31, 2014, ahead of the country&#39;s presidential elections. He received 88.7% of the vote in the country&#39;s first election after the civil war broke out.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
A giant poster of al-Assad is seen in Damascus on May 31, 2014, ahead of the country's presidential elections. He received 88.7% of the vote in the country's first election after the civil war broke out.
Hide Caption
38 of 51
Rebel fighters execute two men on July 25, 2014, in Binnish, Syria. The men were reportedly charged by an Islamic religious court with detonating several car bombs.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Rebel fighters execute two men on July 25, 2014, in Binnish, Syria. The men were reportedly charged by an Islamic religious court with detonating several car bombs.
Hide Caption
39 of 51
Photographs of victims of the Assad regime are displayed as a Syrian army defector known as &quot;Caesar,&quot; center, appears in disguise to speak before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington. The July 31, 2014, briefing was called &quot;Assad&#39;s Killing Machine Exposed: Implications for U.S. Policy.&quot; Caesar, apparently a witness to the regime&#39;s brutality, has &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/20/world/syria-torture-photos-amanpour/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;smuggled more than 50,000 photographs&lt;/a&gt; depicting the torture and execution of more than 10,000 dissidents. CNN cannot independently confirm the authenticity of the photos, documents and testimony referenced in the report.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Photographs of victims of the Assad regime are displayed as a Syrian army defector known as "Caesar," center, appears in disguise to speak before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington. The July 31, 2014, briefing was called "Assad's Killing Machine Exposed: Implications for U.S. Policy." Caesar, apparently a witness to the regime's brutality, has smuggled more than 50,000 photographs depicting the torture and execution of more than 10,000 dissidents. CNN cannot independently confirm the authenticity of the photos, documents and testimony referenced in the report.
Hide Caption
40 of 51
Volunteers remove a dead body from under debris after shelling in Aleppo on August 29, 2014. According to the Syrian Civil Defense, barrel bombs are now the greatest killer of civilians in many parts of Syria. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/21/health/white-helmets-profile/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The White Helmets&lt;/a&gt; are a humanitarian organization that tries to save lives and offer relief.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Volunteers remove a dead body from under debris after shelling in Aleppo on August 29, 2014. According to the Syrian Civil Defense, barrel bombs are now the greatest killer of civilians in many parts of Syria. The White Helmets are a humanitarian organization that tries to save lives and offer relief.
Hide Caption
41 of 51
Medics tend to a man&#39;s injuries at a field hospital in Douma after airstrikes on September 20, 2014.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Medics tend to a man's injuries at a field hospital in Douma after airstrikes on September 20, 2014.
Hide Caption
42 of 51
A long-exposure photograph shows a rocket being launched in Aleppo on October 5, 2014.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
A long-exposure photograph shows a rocket being launched in Aleppo on October 5, 2014.
Hide Caption
43 of 51
A man gives medical assistance as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital in Douma on February 2, 2015.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
A man gives medical assistance as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital in Douma on February 2, 2015.
Hide Caption
44 of 51
Rebel fighters dig caves in the mountains for bomb shelters in the northern countryside of Hama on March 9, 2015.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Rebel fighters dig caves in the mountains for bomb shelters in the northern countryside of Hama on March 9, 2015.
Hide Caption
45 of 51
Nusra Front fighters inspect a helicopter belonging to pro-government forces after it crashed in the rebel-held Idlib countryside on March 22, 2015.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
Nusra Front fighters inspect a helicopter belonging to pro-government forces after it crashed in the rebel-held Idlib countryside on March 22, 2015.
Hide Caption
46 of 51
A Syrian boy receives treatment at a local hospital following an alleged chlorine gas attack in the Idlib suburb of Jabal al-Zawia on April 27, 2015.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
A Syrian boy receives treatment at a local hospital following an alleged chlorine gas attack in the Idlib suburb of Jabal al-Zawia on April 27, 2015.
Hide Caption
47 of 51
A Syrian child fleeing the war gets lifted over fences to enter Turkish territory illegally near a border crossing at Akcakale, Turkey, on June 14, 2015.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
A Syrian child fleeing the war gets lifted over fences to enter Turkish territory illegally near a border crossing at Akcakale, Turkey, on June 14, 2015.
Hide Caption
48 of 51
A refugee carries mattresses as he re-enters Syria from Turkey on June 22, 2015, after Kurdish People&#39;s Protection Units regained control of the area around Tal Abyad, Syria, from ISIS.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
A refugee carries mattresses as he re-enters Syria from Turkey on June 22, 2015, after Kurdish People's Protection Units regained control of the area around Tal Abyad, Syria, from ISIS.
Hide Caption
49 of 51
A man&#39;s body lies in the back of van as people search for the injured after airstrikes allegedly by the Syrian government on a market in a rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town on August 31, 2015.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
A man's body lies in the back of van as people search for the injured after airstrikes allegedly by the Syrian government on a market in a rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town on August 31, 2015.
Hide Caption
50 of 51
A sandstorm blows over damaged buildings in the rebel-held area of Douma, east of Damascus, on September 7, 2015.
Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
A sandstorm blows over damaged buildings in the rebel-held area of Douma, east of Damascus, on September 7, 2015.
Hide Caption
51 of 51
01 syria timelinegraphic warning - multiple images02 syria timeline03 syria timeline RESTRICTED04 syria timeline RESTRICTED05 syria timeline RESTRICTED06 syria timeline RESTRICTED07 syria timeline RESTRICTED08 syria timeline09 syria timeline RESTRICTED10 syria timeline RESTRICTED11 syria timeline12 syria timeline RESTRICTED13 syria timeline RESTRICTED14 syria timeline15 syria timeline16 syria timeline RESTRICTED17 syria timeline18 syria timeline RESTRICTED19 syria timeline RESTRICTED20 syria timeline21 syria timeline22 syria timeline23 syria timeline25 syria timeline24 syria timeline26 syria timeline27 syria timeline28 syria timeline29 syria timeline30 syria timeline RESTRICTED31 syria timeline RESTRICTED32 syria timeline33 syria timeline RESTRICTED34 syria timeline RESTRICTED35 syria timeline RESTRICTED36 syria timeline RESTRICTED37 syria timeline RESTRICTED38 syria timeline39 syria timeline RESTRICTED40 syria timeline RESTRICTED41 syria timeline RESTRICTED42 syria timeline43 syria timeline RESTRICTED44 syria timeline RESTRICTED45 syria timeline RESTRICTED46 syria timeline RESTRICTED02 week in photos 061926 week in photos 0626syria strike 0831syria douma damage 0907

Story highlights

  • The influx of Syrian refugees has been a major political flashpoint over the past year
  • State Department officials have stood by the rigor of their vetting process

Washington (CNN)The Obama administration will reach its target Monday of resettling 10,000 Syrian refugees by October 1, National Security Adviser Susan Rice announced in a statement.

Rice said that the final Syrian refugee to hit this target would be arriving Monday afternoon, more than a month ahead of schedule.
    "On behalf of the President and his Administration, I extend the warmest of welcomes to each and every one of our Syrian arrivals, as well as the many other refugees resettled this year from all over the world," Rice said.
    Rice acknowledged that there was much more work to be done in the region but called the move a "meaningful step that we hope to build upon."
    "While refugee admissions are only a small part of our broader humanitarian efforts in Syria and the region, the President understood the important message this decision would send, not just to the Syrian people but to the broader international community," Rice said.
    Read More
    The US ambassador to Jordan, Alice Wells, Sunday described the resettlement numbers as "a floor, not a ceiling." America had previously pledged to bring at least 10,000 individuals from the war-torn country during the current fiscal year, which ends next month.
    David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, used similar language Monday in welcoming the American milestone, adding that he hopes it is a prod to further action.
    "IRC encourages the White House to consider this 10,000 milestone 'a floor and not a ceiling,'" he said. "The achievement of the 10,000 target proves what is possible, and there remains an urgent need to further strengthen US leadership in resettling refugee families -- with appropriate vetting -- fleeing violence and war."
    He urged the Obama administration to up its acceptance rate to 140,000 refugees in 2017.
    The influx of Syrian refugees, however, has been a major domestic political flashpoint over the past year. That could prove an obstacle to any significant increase in the program.
    Critics of the resettlement effort -- including Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump -- have long expressed concern about the potential for ISIS or other terrorist groups to exploit refugee flows to reach the West.
    Wells maintained that America's absorption of Syrians did not come at the cost of the country's rigorous screening processes.
    "The United States government is deeply committed to safeguarding the American public, just as we are committed to providing refuge to some of the world's most vulnerable people," Wells said. "We do not believe these goals are mutually exclusive."
    The US is the largest single donor to the Syrian crisis response, she said, adding that the country's humanitarian assistance in Syria and the region has reached "nearly $5.6 billion so far, including nearly $795 million for Jordan since ... 2012."
    It is not a surprise the 10,000 number has been met. CNN reported 10 days ago the administration was expected to mark the milestone of meeting that number within the coming weeks.
    At that time, a State Department official said that the administration can -- and likely will -- accept more than 10,000 applicants and admissions are expected to continue at their current pace for the remaining six weeks.
    President Barack Obama set the goal last fall as the migrant crisis in Europe and the Middle East reached a critical mass last summer, and leaders in the international community were calling on the US and other world powers to do more to help the growing displaced population.
    Initially, there were concerns about the administration's ability to meet the new target.
    The US had only admitted about 1,900 refugees in the first four years of the conflict, and was facing a backlog of UN case referrals.
    But admissions spiked dramatically starting in May, after the US beefed up staffing at key processing locations in Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon, Iraq and Egypt, accelerating the security vetting and interview process for applicants.
    While meeting the target is likely to be touted as a major achievement for the administration, not everyone is happy about the accomplishment.
    State Department officials have stood by the rigor of their vetting process, however, insisting refugees are the most thoroughly screened group of travelers to the US.