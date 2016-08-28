Official: US expects to reach target of resettling 10,000 Syrian refugees

(CNN) The Obama administration expects to reach its target of resettling 10,000 Syrian refugees within this fiscal year -- October 1 -- as early as Monday, according to a senior US official.

As of Sunday 9,902 Syrian refugees have been resettled in the US in the period running from September 30 of last year through now.

On whether the 10,000 mark will be met Monday, the US official said, it depends on how many arrivals they get.

It is not a surprise the 10,000 number will be met. CNN reported 10 days ago the administration was expected to mark the milestone of meeting that number within the coming weeks.

At that time a State Department official said that the administration can -- and likely will -- accept more than 10,000 applicants, as the goal is "a floor, not a ceiling," and admissions are expected to continue at their current pace for the remaining six weeks.

