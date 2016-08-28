Pence: Trump is 'a CEO at work' on immigration

Story highlights
- Mike Pence says Donald Trump has been consistent on immigration
- Pence wouldn't directly say whether Trump would have a 'deportation force'
Washington (CNN)Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence insisted Sunday that Donald Trump has been "absolutely consistent" on how he'd treat undocumented immigrants as president and his recent comments on the topic have been that of "a CEO at work."
But he wouldn't directly address whether Trump would stick with his calls during the GOP primary campaign for a "deportation force" to deport those immigrants -- or, as Trump has indicated in recent days, back away from that proposal -- in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
"There will be no path to legalization, no path to citizenship. People who want to gain legal status -- you heard Donald Trump say again and again -- will have to leave this country," Pence said.
Tapper pressed Pence several times on whether Trump specifically still wants a "deportation force" -- which he'd called for nearly a year ago. It was part of Trump's hard-line stance on his signature issue of immigration. He's also insisted he'll build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Pence said Trump "will articulate a policy" on how to handle undocumented immigrants in the United States already soon.
"You see a CEO at work. You see someone who is engaging the American people, listening to the American people, hearing from all sides," he said.
Pence added: "You couldn't have a more clear choice between Donald Trump and I, who will end illegal immigration in this country, and Hillary Clinton."
Bigotry
Pence also hit Clinton running mate Tim Kaine for comparing Trump's values to those of the Ku Klux Klan and white supremacist David Duke, and accused Clinton -- who said last week that Trump built his campaign on prejudice -- of casting Trump's supporters as bigots.
"She put some sort of a racist intention on those Americans. I think that's deeply offensive," Pence said. "But here's the thing: The American people see right through it these days."
He compared Duke's support for Trump to the father of the Orlando nightclub shooter's appearance at a Clinton rally, suggesting neither is relevant to the two presidential candidates.
"The fact that an individual -- a contemptable individual like that -- supports my running mate is no more relevant than the fact that the father of a man who killed 49 people in Orlando, Florida, was cheering Hillary Clinton at one of her rallies," Pence said.
Clinton Foundation
Pence also attacked the Clinton Foundation, highlighting its acceptance of foreign donations -- contributions that aren't allowed as political campaign contributions.
"This becomes a conduit for people to gain access, and gaining access is a favor," Pence said.
He called for an independent special prosecutor looking into the Clinton Foundation and Clinton's private email server during her tenure as President Barack Obama's secretary of state.
"This is an example of pay-to-play politics the American people are sick and tired of," he said.