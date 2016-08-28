What we know about Trump's immigration plans

Story highlights Donald Trump has indicated he is softening his hard-line immigration stance

His running mate and campaign manager said Trump will address the issue with more specifics soon

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump wants a US-Mexico border wall, "extreme vetting" of new immigrants and deportations of those who commit crimes.

But does Trump still want a "deportation force" to expel all undocumented immigrants already in the United States?

Days after Trump stepped away from one of his signature policy positions, top surrogates -- including vice presidential nominee Mike Pence and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway -- offered unclear takes on where Trump stands.

Trump spokeswoman Katrina Pierson says none of it is really that complicated, however.

"He hasn't changed his position on immigration. He's changed the words that he is saying," she said Thursday on CNN.

