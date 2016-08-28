Trump to give immigration speech amid major questions

Story highlights Donald Trump has indicated he is softening his hard-line immigration stance

His running mate and campaign manager said Trump will address the issue with more specifics soon

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump said Sunday night he plans to make a "major speech" on immigration during his stop in Arizona on Wednesday.

"I will be making a major speech on ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION on Wednesday in the GREAT State of Arizona. Big crowds, looking for a larger venue," Trump's tweet said.

Trump's immigration policy received renewed scrutiny recently after he seemingly softened his stance on how to treat undocumented immigrants and then reaffirmed his support for deporting them. He's been consistent on a few points, however: building a US-Mexico border wall, "extreme vetting" of new immigrants and deportations of those who commit crimes.

Days after Trump stepped away from one of his signature policy positions, top surrogates -- including vice presidential nominee Mike Pence and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway -- offered unclear takes Sunday on where Trump stands.

Trump spokeswoman Katrina Pierson says none of it is really that complicated, however.

