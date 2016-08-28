Trump challenges Clinton to release detailed medical records

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump challenged Hillary Clinton Sunday to release "detailed medical records" and said he would have "no problem" releasing his own.
"I think that both candidates, Crooked Hillary and myself, should release detailed medical records. I have no problem in doing so! Hillary?" Trump tweeted.
Trump has long tried to portray Clinton as without sufficient stamina to serve as president, despite her reputation as one of the most traveled secretaries of state and profiles detailing her work ethic.
"#WheresHillary? Sleeping!!!!!" he recently tweeted.
The Clinton campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Republican presidential candidate's only public medical record -- a letter written by his physician that was released in December -- has recently been under scrutiny after NBC News reported the doctor only took five minutes to write it.
"I don't think he's in any better or worse (shape) than the average person that goes and exercises every single day," Trump's doctor, Harold Bornstein, said to NBC when asked about the candidate's health. "Doesn't smoke, doesn't drink -- and that's simply the best advantage you can have to live -- and he's got a good family history."
Trump is 70 and Clinton is 68.
Questions about Clinton's health have also been pushed by Trump supporters and surrogates.
Former New York City mayor and Trump surrogate Rudy Giuliani encouraged doubters to "go online and put down 'Hillary Clinton illness.' "
There is absolutely no credible evidence to backstop any of these claims, including on the "videos" Giuliani cited. Clinton's physician -- the only person to speak on the record who has actually examined her -- has repeatedly affirmed the former secretary of state's health and fitness for the highest office in the land.
Clinton recently addressed the claims when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show, calling it "part of the wacky strategy."
But, similar to Trump, Clinton's physician has repeatedly affirmed her health and fitness.