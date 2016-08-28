Trump challenges Clinton to release detailed medical records

Story highlights Donald Trump says both parties' candidates should release detailed medical records

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump challenged Hillary Clinton Sunday to release "detailed medical records" and said he would have "no problem" releasing his own.

"I think that both candidates, Crooked Hillary and myself, should release detailed medical records. I have no problem in doing so! Hillary?" Trump tweeted.

Trump has long tried to portray Clinton as without sufficient stamina to serve as president, despite her reputation as one of the most traveled secretaries of state and profiles detailing her work ethic.

"#WheresHillary? Sleeping!!!!!" he recently tweeted.

The Clinton campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.