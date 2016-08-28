Former Obama aide: Trump is a 'psychopath'

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump is a "psychopath," a Democratic operative who managed President Barack Obama's first campaign and now supports Hillary Clinton, claimed Sunday.
"Basically, we have a psychopath running for president. I mean, he meets the clinical definition, OK?" David Plouffe told host Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press."
Todd pushed back, asking Plouffe if it's fair to diagnose people on television and saying: "I assume you don't have a degree in psychology."
"We're jumping to conclusions here, I think this is what gets voters a little frustrated with this campaign," Todd said.
But Plouffe stuck by his claim.
"Listen, the grandiose notion of self-worth, pathological lying, lack of empathy and remorse. So I think he does," Plouffe said, while acknowledging, "Right, I don't have a degree in psychology."
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Plouffe offered an optimistic assessment of the state of the race for Clinton, saying that with swing states Virginia and Colorado appearing to be tilting in her favor, she "is guaranteed at least 269 electoral votes" -- one shy of the number she needs to win the presidency.
"I think it's likely going to be a landslide," Plouffe said. "I mean, you look at every state. So Pennsylvania, Donald Trump has less than 0% chance of winning Pennsylvania. She's sitting at 269. And I think states like New Hampshire, I think states like Florida, I think states like Ohio, Nevada, she's clearly got the advantage."
"So again, if you step back and say, 'Has Donald Trump done anything in the last few weeks to attract swing, suburban college-educated women, improve his position with younger voters, with minority voters?' " he said. "He hasn't done that."
Trump's campaign manager said Sunday he will soon be courting black voters more directly, scheduling events in front of predominantly African-American audiences.
"Those events are actually being planned, and we're very excited about them," Kellyanne Conway told "Fox News Sunday," acknowledging that Trump so far hasn't yet held a rally in front of a largely black audience.