Former Obama aide: Trump is a 'psychopath'

Story highlights David Plouffe says Donald Trump is a 'psychopath running for president'

Plouffe managed Barack Obama's 2008 campaign and backs Hillary Clinton

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump is a "psychopath," a Democratic operative who managed President Barack Obama's first campaign and now supports Hillary Clinton, claimed Sunday.

"Basically, we have a psychopath running for president. I mean, he meets the clinical definition, OK?" David Plouffe told host Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Todd pushed back, asking Plouffe if it's fair to diagnose people on television and saying: "I assume you don't have a degree in psychology."

"We're jumping to conclusions here, I think this is what gets voters a little frustrated with this campaign," Todd said.

But Plouffe stuck by his claim.

Read More