Trump will directly address black voters, top aide says

Trump linked the death of Dwyane Wade's cousin to African-Americans voting for him

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager said Sunday he will soon be courting black voters more directly, scheduling events in front of predominantly African-American audiences.

"Those events are actually being planned, and we're very excited about them," Kellyanne Conway told "Fox News Sunday," acknowledging that Trump so far hasn't yet held a rally in front of a largely black audience.

Such a move could help blunt criticism from figures like the head of the Democratic National Committee, who blasted Trump on Sunday for failing to reach out directly to black voters.

"Donald Trump has not held an event in the black community," DNC interim chairwoman Donna Brazile said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

"He has not gone to a black church, as Hillary Clinton has done," she said. "He's not gone to historical black colleges -- Hillary Clinton (has). He's not met with the mothers of children who have been slain and killed from violence in the country as Hillary Clinton has done."

