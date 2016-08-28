Hillary Clinton is a bigot? The art of the reverse attack

Story highlights Cody Cain: Trump has claimed that Hillary Clinton is a bigot, a bully and an unqualified candidate, with no evidence

(CNN) "Hillary Clinton is a bigot!" thundered Donald Trump.

Huh?

Hillary Clinton? A bigot? That makes no sense. It's absurd. Hillary Clinton has spent much of her career working to improve race relations. She is the furthest thing imaginable from a bigot. So what in the world is Trump doing here?

Trump is employing the technique of the reverse attack. When he is faced with a legitimate criticism of himself, he attempts to deflect away the criticism by attacking Clinton for the exact same shortcoming that plagues Trump, regardless of whether it actually applies to Clinton.

Trump faced serious and legitimate criticism for his own appalling racism, so he responded by making the false accusation that Clinton is racist.