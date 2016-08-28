Chaotic start to Belgian Grand Prix

Story highlights Rosberg nine points behind Hamilton

Race red-flagged after Dane crashes

Hamilton takes advantage to finish third

(CNN) Nico Rosberg has closed the gap on his Mercedes teammate and fierce rival Lewis Hamilton after an action-packed race at the Spa circuit in Belgium.

The German racer led the Grand Prix from start to finish after qualifying on pole, collecting maximum points.

With Hamilton ending the race in third, his lead in the championship has been cut from 19 points to nine.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo in the Red Bull completed the podium lineup, finishing behind Rosberg.

But perhaps Hamilton will consider that he was the real winner on a day of dramatic crashes that led to a safety car being deployed and then a red flag, meaning all cars had to return to the pits before a restart.