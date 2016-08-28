Chaotic start to Belgian Grand Prix

(CNN) The Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa circuit has got off to a chaotic start with the race being red flagged on the 10th lap.

Kevin Magnusson in a Renault had a heavy crash that brought out the safety car.

The drivers returned to the pits but were able to rejoin in race order at the time of the smash.

For championship leader Lewis Hamilton and McLaren driver Fernando Alonso it boosted their chance of scoring points. Both started at the back of the grid after taking penalties but quickly moved into the top five during the track drama.

RAI 📻 (on VES tactics): "His only interest is pushing me off the track completely. This is just ******* ridiculous" pic.twitter.com/0AZPwvtHD0 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 28, 2016

At the start of the race Hamilton enjoyed a 19-point lead over his team mate and closest rival Nico Rosberg, who qualified in pole position, but he faced the possibility of losing the leadership until the crashes.

