Story highlights The victims were mourning children killed in a bombing last week

Amnesty International: Barrel bombs a common tactic of Syrian regime

(CNN) At least 16 people died when two barrel bombs struck as mourners attended a wake for children killed in a separate barrel bombing in Aleppo, a Syrian monitoring group said.

The Aleppo Media Center reported a higher number, saying 24 people were killed and 30 others injured when the two barrel bombs hit Saturday.

The two bombs targeted a wake in rebel-held Bab al-Nayrab, the same neighborhood where 15 people were killed in a barrel bombing Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Aleppo Media Center activist and witness Mojahed Abo-Aljood said he was filming near the wake when a warning came on their walkie-talkies that there was a helicopter overhead. He took shelter in a basement and heard two explosions, exiting later to air covered with thick dust.

'I couldn't see'

