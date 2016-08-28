Barcelona eyes chance for La Liga lead

(CNN) Barcelona has the chance to join familiar rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and open up a two point lead on the rest after just two games.

Real Madrid secured its place at the top of the pile by beating Celta Vigo 2-1 at the Bernabeu with goals from Alvaro Morata and Tony Kroos.

A minute's silence was observed ahead of kick-off in memory of the victims of the devastating earthquake in Italy and the Real Madrid players wore black arm bands.

Real Madrid has made an impressive start to the season and has now won the last 14 league games, and, according to the official website has gone unbeaten in the first home match for 11 consecutive seasons.

With Deportivo La Coruna only managing a 0-0 draw at Real Betis Friday and Leganes also playing out a goalless draw at home to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, it gives Barcelona an opportunity to open up a gap.

Read More