Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Italy earthquake: Amid the rubble, a couple says 'I do'

By Atika Shubert, Tim Lister, Frederik Pleitgen and Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 1:30 PM ET, Sun August 28, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

italy earthquake wedding shubert pkg_00024607

    JUST WATCHED

    Italy earthquake: Amid the rubble, a couple says 'I do'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Amatrice was supposed to hold its 50th spaghetti festival this weekend
  • Rescuers and demolition teams are working in 34 degree heat
  • One couple held their wedding Sunday as planned

Acquasanta Terme, Italy (CNN)They had been planning the perfect wedding for more than a year. The dress, the suit and the venue were all reserved.

And then four days before the big day, part of the church crumbled in an earthquake.
    Still, Ramon and Martina Adazzi tied the knot Sunday in the town of Acquasanta Terme, near the epicenter of a devastating earthquake in central Italy that has killed at least 291 people and flattened entire villages.
    The couple were heartbroken when their celebrant told them the church's altar was covered in debris. Cracks had formed up the walls, and 16th-century frescoes had torn open and crumbled. The building was not usable.
    "At first I was shocked. We've been organizing this for more than a year," Adazzi told CNN.
    Read More
    But the couple vowed to carry on with the ceremony.
    "When Don Giovanni said the church was not safe, I told my wife: I want to celebrate my wedding there because they need a moment to think of other things now," Ramon told CNN on the day of the wedding.
    "I love the city. I love the people. Why would I take my wedding to another city?" he said.
    So despite the ongoing aftershocks they moved the service to a village square, with the green Marche mountains and the town's fractured buildings as their backdrop.
    The wedding -- attended by dozens of people, including some from as far away as Brazil and Canada -- was a brief moment of joy in the grim central Italian quake zone and a testament that life does indeed go on.
    "Of course I was worried and nervous. And I didn't want to create even more problems for the village," Adazzi said. "But everyone has been so wonderful and welcoming."

    The father of the bride walks her down the aisle to applause from guests.

    A video posted by @atikacnn on

    Demolition zone

    Communities in this mountainous region of central Italy are grieving so much loss of life and overwhelmed by the thought of how to rebuild.
    Some 20 kilometers to the southwest, the center of Amatrice was a demolition zone on Sunday.
    The home of the famous Amatriciana pasta sauce was supposed to be bustling with tourists this weekend to celebrate the town's 50th spaghetti festival. Instead, rescuers had all but given up hope of finding any more survivors.
    A church partially destroyed in the earthquake in Amatrice.
    A church partially destroyed in the earthquake in Amatrice.
    It has been four days since the earthquake jolted central Italy -- now well past the 72-hour window in which experts say the chance of finding survivors is most likely. Many more bodies may still be trapped under piles of rubble.
    Survivors: 'The future is finished'
    Towns destroyed in Italy&#39;s earthquake
    italy earthquake towns destroyed drone orig_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      Towns destroyed in Italy's earthquake

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Towns destroyed in Italy's earthquake 01:01
    But the task now has moved on to knocking down the buildings left half standing to make sure that they don't come crashing down in aftershocks, causing more deaths or injuries.
    CNN correspondents in Amatrice saw bulldozers knocking down entire homes Sunday and cranes lifting containers to carry out mountains of debris in what promises to be an exhaustive cleanup.

    A town razed

    Much of the town's main street was destroyed or badly damaged. The popular Roma Hotel partially collapsed, its rooms gutted and its roof slumped on one side in the shape of a wave.
    READ: Historical treasures lost, damaged in Italian quake
    The community in Amatrice are worried that a bell tower built in the 1400s will be demolished.
    The community in Amatrice are worried that a bell tower built in the 1400s will be demolished.
    A single bell tower built in the 1400s stood tall among the rubble. But with its deep cracks, shaky foundations and little left around it, many fear that it, too, will have to be demolished.
    What's left of Amatrice, it seems, is being razed.
    Italy quake highlights our vulnerability to disaster
    The town is usually home to just 2,000 people. But in the middle of summer its population can swell to 15,000, particularly on festival weekends.
    This makes it more difficult to ensure that everyone is accounted for. Demolition and rescue crews were thoroughly searching each building with sniffer dogs and consulting with residents before knocking anything down in case another body might be found.
    Why is rescue work in Italy so hard?
    Italy Quake Explainer orig Pleitgen vstan_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      Why is rescue work in Italy so hard?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Why is rescue work in Italy so hard? 01:55
    The rescuers who worked through each night in the initial days to find survivors are now racing against time for a different reason: Storms are expected to hit central Italy in a few days, threatening to turn the mounds of dust to mud.
    They are also working under a scorching sun. Temperatures soared to 34 degrees Celsius on Sunday, well above average in the mountainous town.

    Laying loved ones to rest

    Italy holds state funeral for earthquake victims
    italy earthquake funeral cnni shubert pkg_00000823

      JUST WATCHED

      Italy holds state funeral for earthquake victims

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Italy holds state funeral for earthquake victims 01:41
    In his weekly Angelus prayer, Pope Francis offered condolences Sunday for those affected by the earthquake.
    "Once more I say to those beloved people that the Church shares their sufferings and their worries. We pray for those who died and for the survivors. The quick way in which authorities, volunteers, civil protection members are working, shows how important is solidarity to overcome such suffering," Pope Francis said.
    On Saturday Italy began burying the dead in a tearful state funeral attended by hundreds, many of them bandaged and bruised and still in shock from the week's traumatic events.
    Some of the mourners at a state funeral for Italy&#39;s earthquake victims were clearly in shock as they said goodbye to victims.
    Some of the mourners at a state funeral for Italy's earthquake victims were clearly in shock as they said goodbye to victims.
    In the town of Ascoli Piceno, a local gym was transformed into a funeral hall, a basketball net the backdrop of the altar.
    Thirty-five coffins adorned with flowers and framed photographs sat in three rows for victims from the town of Arquata del Tronto. Taped to the foot of each coffin was a white paper with the name of the deceased.
    Among the coffins was one belonging to a young girl named Giulia Rinaldi. Bishop Giovanni d'Ercole, who led the ceremony, told a painful story of how Giulia was found dead on top of her younger sister, Giorgia, who survived. The older girl apparently shielded her sibling from harm.
    Firefighters help residents recover personal belongings from damaged houses in the village of Rio, Italy, on Sunday, August 28. A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck central Italy on Wednesday, killing more than 290 people. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Firefighters help residents recover personal belongings from damaged houses in the village of Rio, Italy, on Sunday, August 28. A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck central Italy on Wednesday, killing more than 290 people. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 50
    Firefighters stand by an excavator in Amatrice, Italy,on August 28, as dangerously damaged buildings and overhanging ledges are pulled down.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Firefighters stand by an excavator in Amatrice, Italy,on August 28, as dangerously damaged buildings and overhanging ledges are pulled down.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 50
    A rescued dog receives treatment in a veterinary care unit in Amatrice, Italy on August 28.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A rescued dog receives treatment in a veterinary care unit in Amatrice, Italy on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 50
    Volunteers on motorbikes drive through the town of Villa San Lorenzo a Flaviano, Italy, on August 28 as they bring supplies to smaller villages.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Volunteers on motorbikes drive through the town of Villa San Lorenzo a Flaviano, Italy, on August 28 as they bring supplies to smaller villages.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 50
    A destroyed house is seen on Saturday, August 27, in Pescara del Tronto, Italy.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A destroyed house is seen on Saturday, August 27, in Pescara del Tronto, Italy.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 50
    Police inspect rubble and debris in Amatrice, Italy, on August 27.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Police inspect rubble and debris in Amatrice, Italy, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 50
    A drone controlled by Italian firefighters flies over damaged houses in San Lorenzo, Italy, on August 27.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A drone controlled by Italian firefighters flies over damaged houses in San Lorenzo, Italy, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 50
    Damaged coffins and rubble are seen at the cemetery of Sant&#39;Angelo, Italy, on August 27.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Damaged coffins and rubble are seen at the cemetery of Sant'Angelo, Italy, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 50
    Rescuers of the Italian Red Cross carry the body of a victim in Amatrice, Italy, on Friday, August 26.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rescuers of the Italian Red Cross carry the body of a victim in Amatrice, Italy, on Friday, August 26.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 50
    Firefighters and rescue workers stand near the damaged Sant&#39;Agostino church and a destroyed ice cream shop in the Italian village of Amatrice on Friday, August 26.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Firefighters and rescue workers stand near the damaged Sant'Agostino church and a destroyed ice cream shop in the Italian village of Amatrice on Friday, August 26.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 50
    A woman rests in the courtyard of a convent in Amatrice on August 26.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A woman rests in the courtyard of a convent in Amatrice on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 50
    Firefighters inspect a damaged building from the elevated platform of a firetruck in Amatrice on August 26. Amatrice has been the hardest-hit town, with more than 200 killed there.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Firefighters inspect a damaged building from the elevated platform of a firetruck in Amatrice on August 26. Amatrice has been the hardest-hit town, with more than 200 killed there.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 50
    An aerial view shows the damage in the village of Saletta on August 26. Strong aftershocks in the region have rattled residents and emergency crews.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    An aerial view shows the damage in the village of Saletta on August 26. Strong aftershocks in the region have rattled residents and emergency crews.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 50
    A man and woman comfort each other in front of a collapsed house in Amatrice on August 26.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A man and woman comfort each other in front of a collapsed house in Amatrice on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 50
    Firefighters cordon off an area around the rubble from a destroyed building in Amatrice on August 26.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Firefighters cordon off an area around the rubble from a destroyed building in Amatrice on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 50
    Emergency team members set up a tent camp for earthquake victims at a sports field in Arquata del Tronto on August 26.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Emergency team members set up a tent camp for earthquake victims at a sports field in Arquata del Tronto on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 50
    Rescuers make their way through destroyed houses in Pescara del Tronto on Thursday, August 25. It&#39;s unclear how many people remain trapped under debris.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rescuers make their way through destroyed houses in Pescara del Tronto on Thursday, August 25. It's unclear how many people remain trapped under debris.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 50
    A field kitchen in Amatrice provides meals for emergency workers and earthquake survivors on August 25.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A field kitchen in Amatrice provides meals for emergency workers and earthquake survivors on August 25.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 50
    Rescue and emergency service personnel use an excavator to search for victims under the remains of a building in Amatrice on August 25.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rescue and emergency service personnel use an excavator to search for victims under the remains of a building in Amatrice on August 25.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 50
    An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 50
    An emergency services helicopter takes off in Amatrice as rescuers continue the search for survivors.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    An emergency services helicopter takes off in Amatrice as rescuers continue the search for survivors.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 50
    A man rests on a bench after spending the night in a makeshift camp set up inside a gym in Amatrice on August 25.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A man rests on a bench after spending the night in a makeshift camp set up inside a gym in Amatrice on August 25.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 50
    A bird&#39;s eye view of Amatrice shows the devastation after the deadly quake struck on Wednesday, August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A bird's eye view of Amatrice shows the devastation after the deadly quake struck on Wednesday, August 24.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 50
    Rescuers help a woman from the rubble in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rescuers help a woman from the rubble in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 50
    Search-and-rescue teams survey collapsed houses in Pescara del Tronto on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Search-and-rescue teams survey collapsed houses in Pescara del Tronto on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 50
    A man cries as another injured man is helped in Amatrice.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A man cries as another injured man is helped in Amatrice.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 50
    This woman in Amatrice was wounded during the earthquake.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    This woman in Amatrice was wounded during the earthquake.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 50
    Rescuers carry a man through earthquake debris in Amatrice.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rescuers carry a man through earthquake debris in Amatrice.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 50
    Rocco Girardi receives treatment after being rescued from the rubble in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rocco Girardi receives treatment after being rescued from the rubble in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 50
    The body of a unidentified child lies on a bench in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    The body of a unidentified child lies on a bench in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 50
    The quake left this house in ruins in Arquata del Tronto.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    The quake left this house in ruins in Arquata del Tronto.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 50
    Two people hug each other next to damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Two people hug each other next to damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 50
    Two women pass along a stuffed toy in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Two women pass along a stuffed toy in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 50
    Residents take in the damage in Amatrice.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Residents take in the damage in Amatrice.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 50
    This aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Amatrice. The quake struck at 3:36 a.m and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    This aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Amatrice. The quake struck at 3:36 a.m and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 50
    An emergency hospital camp is set up to treat earthquake victims in Arquata del Tronto.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    An emergency hospital camp is set up to treat earthquake victims in Arquata del Tronto.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 50
    A woman tries to comfort her child in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A woman tries to comfort her child in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 50
    Residents survey a collapsed staircase in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Residents survey a collapsed staircase in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 50
    Residents of Pescara del Tronto care for an elderly earthquake victim on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Residents of Pescara del Tronto care for an elderly earthquake victim on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 50
    Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Pescara del Tronto.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Pescara del Tronto.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 50
    Survivors sit among the rubble of a house in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Survivors sit among the rubble of a house in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 50
    Residents search for victims in Amatrice.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Residents search for victims in Amatrice.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 50
    An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 50
    A man leans on a wall in Pescara del Tronto.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A man leans on a wall in Pescara del Tronto.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 50
    A dog searches for people trapped in collapsed buildings in Amatrice.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A dog searches for people trapped in collapsed buildings in Amatrice.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 50
    Rescuers search for victims in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rescuers search for victims in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 50
    A man is pulled alive from the rubble.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A man is pulled alive from the rubble.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 50
    A man surveys damage near a dust-covered car in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A man surveys damage near a dust-covered car in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 50
    Two people huddle together in Amatrice after the earthquake.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Two people huddle together in Amatrice after the earthquake.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 50
    A rescue worker drives a truck of rubble as cleanup operations begin in Amatrice.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A rescue worker drives a truck of rubble as cleanup operations begin in Amatrice.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 50
    01 italy earthquake 082802 italy earthquake 082803 italy earthquake 082805 italy earthquake 082804 italy earthquake 082802 italy earthquake 082703 italy earthquake 082704 italy earthquake 082705 italy earthquake 082701 italy earthquake 082718 italy quake 082613 italy quake 082615 italy quake 082616 italy quake 082612 italy quake 082602 italy quake 0826 RESTRICTED03 italy quake 082503 italy quake 082604 italy quake 082605 italy quake 082606 italy quake 082607 italy quake 082601 italy quake 082514 italy quake RESTRICTED 082410 italy quake RESTICTED for gallery 082402 italy quake 082529 italy quake 082407 italy quake 082406 italy quake 082411 italy quake 082409 italy quake 082427 italy quake 082419 italy quake 082402 italy quake 082434 italy quake 082413 italy quake 082415 italy quake RESTRICTED 082403 italy quake 082408 italy quake RESTRICTED 082405 italy quake RESTRICTED 082412 italy quake 0824italy earthquake 422 italy quake 082432 italy quake 0824 RESTRICTED23 italy quake 0824italy earthquake 1337 italy quake 0824italy earthquake 1436 italy quake 082435 italy quake 0824 RESTRICTED
    "They were holding each other, between them in embrace, both death and life," he said.

    Wreaths delivered for the state funeral.

    A photo posted by @atikacnn on

    Hundreds attended the state funeral and Catholic service to lay their loved ones to rest.
    Hundreds attended the state funeral and Catholic service to lay their loved ones to rest.
    A woman at the funeral named Maria said she lost friends and family in the quake, and described how she and her husband used their bare hands to dig neighbors out of the rubble.
    "Community is very important. In small villages like this," she said. "The relationship with the land and those you love, with our family, is very, very strong. It will be even stronger. We won't give up."
    Mourners grieve at Italy&#39;s state funeral for earthquake victims.
    Mourners grieve at Italy's state funeral for earthquake victims.

    CNN's Atika Shubert, Tim Lister, Frederik Pleitgen and Livia Borghese reported from Italy. Journalist Angela Dewan wrote from London. CNN's Karen Smith, Rebecca Coleman and Bharati Naik contributed.