- Juan Gabriel was scheduled to perform a concert in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday
- He led Billboard magazine's Top Latin Albums chart five times between 2016 and 2015
(CNN)Juan Gabriel, the prolific Latin American music icon, died of natural causes in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Coroner spokeswoman Selena Barros said.
Una voz y un talento que representaban a México. Su música, un legado para el mundo. Se ha ido muy pronto. Que descanse en Paz.— Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) August 28, 2016
Juan Gabriel dying is like losing a family member..he was always at every party and event— honey bourbon (@rosafruta) August 28, 2016
In the next few days, he'll be called Mexico's Elton John, Madonna, Michael Jackson, etc. Don't believe it. Juan Gabriel was singular.— Eduardo C. Corral (@EduardoCCorral) August 28, 2016
I think every Latino household has had the memory of waking up to Juan Gabriel music blasting at least once. So crazy!— Belle Lopez (@belle214) August 28, 2016
We lost our Prince, our Bowie, our Elton John. Juan Gabriel broke stereotypes in our community for decades pic.twitter.com/4mnB99OPeV— Mariana_Atencio (@marianaatencio) August 29, 2016
RIP to the man that sang as my mom made dinner, sunday after church, and late at night singing to karaoke. Thank you, #JuanGabriel— emilyyyy (@emilyvernice) August 28, 2016
I did not cry for Bowie or Prince; I will weep for #JuanGabriel— GustavoArellano (@GustavoArellano) August 28, 2016
My boy & me were just listening 2 #JuanGabriel the other day in his car. We were talking about spanish love songs/ballads being the best.— Danny Borbon (@DBrando214) August 28, 2016
😢💔😪 Tonight with #JuanGabriel in #ElPasoTx will not be, but he is forever in our hearts. #AmorEterno 😪💔😢 pic.twitter.com/TGFJDKk7js— BettieWebber (@bettywebber) August 28, 2016
CNN's Jaqueline Hurtado, Eliott C. McLaughlin and CNN Español contributed to this report.