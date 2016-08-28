Story highlights Juan Gabriel was scheduled to perform a concert in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday

He led Billboard magazine's Top Latin Albums chart five times between 2016 and 2015

(CNN) Juan Gabriel, the prolific Latin American music icon, died of natural causes in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Coroner spokeswoman Selena Barros said.

He performed at The Forum in Los Angeles on Friday night. On Sunday he was scheduled to perform a concert in El Paso, Texas, and he had 15 other US tour dates scheduled through early December.

Juan Gabriel, whose legal name was Alberto Aguilera Valadez, was 66. He sold more than 100 million records during his career, according to his website. Gabriel also wrote songs for other artists and appeared in the 1975 Mexican film, "Nobleza Ranchera," and four other movies.

"The creator of Juan Gabriel -- songwriter, performer, family man, philanthropist and human being, known as Alberto Aguilera Valadez—today, he ended his time here and graduated from this life," according to a statement from his official website.

"He has gone to become part of eternity and leaves us his legacy through Juan Gabriel, a character he created with the music he sang and performed across this world. Juan Gabriel hasn't died, as Alberto would say, 'As long as someone exists who sings my songs, Juan Gabriel will live.'"

