He led Billboard magazine's Top Latin Albums chart five times in the past 18 months

(CNN) Juan Gabriel wooed audiences with soulful ballads that made him a Latin American music legend.

For devoted fans around the world, his romantic rancheras were go-to tunes in the soundtracks of their lives.

The 66-year-old music star died in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday morning, two days after a sold-out show and hours before he was set to perform a concert in El Paso, Texas.

A cheering crowd at a Los Angeles arena heard him sing to them onstage for the last time.

Word of the iconic performer's death sparked an outpouring of condolences from political leaders, rock stars and fans.