2016 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

Updated 8:53 AM ET, Mon August 29, 2016

Nicki Minaj attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, August 28, in New York.
Nicki Minaj attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, August 28, in New York.
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas
Britney Spears
Britney Spears
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell
Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Rita Ora
Rita Ora
Cassie
Cassie
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Justine Skye
Justine Skye
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
Beyonce
Beyonce
Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha
Nicole &quot;Snooki&quot; Polizzi
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
Baddie Winkle
Baddie Winkle
Remy Ma
Remy Ma
Fat Joe
Fat Joe
Desiigner
Desiigner
Carly Aquilino
Carly Aquilino
Ty Dolla Sign ($ign)
Ty Dolla Sign ($ign)
Quvenzhane Wallis
Quvenzhane Wallis
Stella Maxwell
Stella Maxwell
Chantelle Winnie
Chantelle Winnie
Farrah Abraham
Farrah Abraham
Jidenna
Jidenna
Tove Lo
Tove Lo
Sasheer Zamata
Sasheer Zamata
Myke Wright
Myke Wright
Nev Schulman and girlfriend Laura Perlongo
Nev Schulman and girlfriend Laura Perlongo
Holland Roden
Holland Roden
Members of Forever In Your Mind, from left, Emery Kelly, Ricky Garcia and Liam Attridge
Members of Forever In Your Mind, from left, Emery Kelly, Ricky Garcia and Liam Attridge
David Eason and Jenelle Evans
David Eason and Jenelle Evans
Amber Rose
Amber Rose
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan
Scout Durwood
Scout Durwood
Jay Pharoah
Jay Pharoah
Franchesca Ramsey
Franchesca Ramsey
Frankie Grande
Frankie Grande
Shelley Hennig
Shelley Hennig
Jake Miller
Jake Miller
Lance Bass
Lance Bass
Celebrities on the red carpet for the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sunday, August 28.