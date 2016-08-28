Breaking News

Japan braces for a third powerful storm in a week

By Tiffany Ap, CNN

Updated 3:14 AM ET, Mon August 29, 2016

    Typhoon Lionrock predicted to turn toward Japan

Story highlights

  • Lionrock is expected to move up the eastern coast of Japan
  • Air travel could be affected, airlines warn

(CNN)Just a week after Typhoons Mindulle and Kompasu pummeled Japan, the country is bracing for another storm to hit its eastern side.

Currently over the western Pacific southeast of Yokosuka, Typhoon Lionrock is moving northeast at 25 kilometers (16 miles) an hour.
    "Typhoon Lionrock has winds of 175 kilometers per hour which is equivalent to a strong Category 2 Atlantic hurricane," CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.
    It is expected to make landfall in Japan's northeast Tohoku in the next 24 hours bringing with it heavy rain. Lionrock will skirt Tokyo rather than hit the capital directly, as initially expected.
    It is forecasted to weaken into a tropical storm by late Tuesday.
    Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued an advisory warning of high waves and thunderstorms all up its eastern coast.
    Both Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have warned of possible disruptions to flights. Routes to and from the Kanto region -- encompassing Tokyo on Honshu, Japan's largest island -- may be affected, the airlines warned.

    CNN's Michael Guy contributed to this report.