Japan braces for a third powerful storm in a week

Story highlights Lionrock is expected to move up the eastern coast of Japan

Air travel could be affected, airlines warn

(CNN) Just a week after Typhoons Mindulle and Kompasu pummeled Japan, the country is bracing for another storm to hit its eastern side.

Currently over the western Pacific southeast of Yokosuka, Typhoon Lionrock is moving northeast at 25 kilometers (16 miles) an hour.

Picturesque #Himawari imagery of Typhoon #Lionrock in the W Pacific currently located south of Kyoto, Japan. pic.twitter.com/HPaN5lbBG4 — NWS OPC (@NWSOPC) August 27, 2016

"Typhoon Lionrock has winds of 175 kilometers per hour which is equivalent to a strong Category 2 Atlantic hurricane," CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

It is expected to make landfall in Japan's northeast Tohoku in the next 24 hours bringing with it heavy rain. Lionrock will skirt Tokyo rather than hit the capital directly, as initially expected.

It is forecasted to weaken into a tropical storm by late Tuesday.