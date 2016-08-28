Japan braces for a third powerful typhoon in a week

Story highlights Lionrock is expected to move up the eastern coast of Japan

Air travel could be affected, airlines warn

(CNN) Just a week after the deadly Typhoon Mindulle and Kompasu pummeled Japan, the country is bracing for another powerful typhoon to hit its eastern side.

Currently over the western Pacific close to the southern islands of Okinawa, Typhoon Lionrock is moving northeast at 20 kilometers (12 miles) an hour.

Picturesque #Himawari imagery of Typhoon #Lionrock in the W Pacific currently located south of Kyoto, Japan. pic.twitter.com/HPaN5lbBG4 — NWS OPC (@NWSOPC) August 27, 2016

It is expected to brush Kagoshima before pivoting northwest toward the capital Tokyo and Sendai by Tuesday.

"Sustained winds of Lionrock now at 205 kilometers (127 miles) an hour, equivalent to a strong Category 3, nearly teetering on a weak Category 4 Atlantic hurricane," CNN's Derek Van Dam said. "A very defined eye within the storm system."