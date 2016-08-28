Story highlights The woman was identified as Kerry Jane Wilson

She was kidnapped in late April

(CNN) An Australian aid worker who was abducted in Afghanistan in April has been freed, according to Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

The woman, who Bishop identified as Kerry Jane Wilson in a Monday news release, was taken by armed kidnappers at dawn from her home in Jalalabad late April

"I confirm that Kerry Jane Wilson, who was abducted in Afghanistan in April this year, has been released, and she is now safe and well," Bishop said.

"I am relieved for Kerry Jane, and her family with whom I have remained in close contact."