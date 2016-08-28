Breaking News

Australian aid worker freed 4 months after kidnapping in Afghanistan

By Elizabeth Joseph, CNN

Updated 1:28 AM ET, Mon August 29, 2016

Kerry Jane Wilson, seen here in an undated Facebook photo, was released after being held captive in Afghanistan for nearly four months, Australia's foreign affairs minister said.

(CNN)An Australian aid worker who was abducted in Afghanistan in April has been freed, according to Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

The woman, who Bishop identified as Kerry Jane Wilson in a Monday news release, was taken by armed kidnappers at dawn from her home in Jalalabad late April.
    "I confirm that Kerry Jane Wilson, who was abducted in Afghanistan in April this year, has been released, and she is now safe and well," Bishop said.
    "I am relieved for Kerry Jane, and her family with whom I have remained in close contact."
    The Australian government said it would not release any more details circumstances of Wilson's release, citing the need to protect others who remain captive or face the rise of kidnapping in Afghanistan and elsewhere.
    Leaving Afghanistan: Obama's options amid turmoil

    A number of foreigners have been kidnapped in Afghanistan this summer.
    Two teachers at the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul -- an American and Australian -- were kidnapped at gunpoint earlier this month.
    And in June, the Taliban kidnapped some 200 travelers. Six were killed on the spot, according to a police spokesman.
    Most of them were released, but the group kept 20 hostages.

    CNN's Masoud Popalzai and Joshua Berlinger contributed to this report