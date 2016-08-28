Breaking News

Turning to tradition: Why China's super wealthy don't want western-looking homes anymore

By Oscar Holland, for CNN

Updated 9:21 PM ET, Sun November 20, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

If you are looking for the most extravagant home in China, this brand new property might be it. The luxury house -- called &#39;Unique Taohuayuan&#39; -- is on the market for an asking price of 1 billion Chinese Yuan (more than $150 million).
Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, ChinaIf you are looking for the most extravagant home in China, this brand new property might be it. The luxury house -- called 'Unique Taohuayuan' -- is on the market for an asking price of 1 billion Chinese Yuan (more than $150 million).
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Situated on a private island, this incredible home covers a total area of more than 6,700 square meters (72,118 square feet) with 32 bedrooms and an equal number of full bathrooms.
Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, ChinaSituated on a private island, this incredible home covers a total area of more than 6,700 square meters (72,118 square feet) with 32 bedrooms and an equal number of full bathrooms.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Traditional style houses are becoming increasingly popular among China&#39;s urban elite who want to set themselves apart from more middle class real estate consumers.
Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, ChinaTraditional style houses are becoming increasingly popular among China's urban elite who want to set themselves apart from more middle class real estate consumers.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
&quot;There is a certain segment which sees the &#39;copycat&#39; European architectural style as a gimmick aimed at nouveau riche buyers,&quot; says Liz Flora, editor-in-chief of Jing Daily.
Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, China"There is a certain segment which sees the 'copycat' European architectural style as a gimmick aimed at nouveau riche buyers," says Liz Flora, editor-in-chief of Jing Daily.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Aside from its sheer size, Taohuayuan&#39;s value lies in its cultural significance. All the bricks and gardens have been hand-made by traditional Xiangshanbang craftsmen and the property took three years to complete.
Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, ChinaAside from its sheer size, Taohuayuan's value lies in its cultural significance. All the bricks and gardens have been hand-made by traditional Xiangshanbang craftsmen and the property took three years to complete.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Xiangshangbang are traditional architectural skills that are regarded as the finest craftsmanship in China. They were put to good use building the 2,000 square meters (21,527 square feet) of courtyards in the building.
Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, ChinaXiangshangbang are traditional architectural skills that are regarded as the finest craftsmanship in China. They were put to good use building the 2,000 square meters (21,527 square feet) of courtyards in the building.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
It may look traditional, but don&#39;t let the facade fool you. The property&#39;s facilities are extraordinarily modern and include a huge wine cellar and swimming pool.
Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, ChinaIt may look traditional, but don't let the facade fool you. The property's facilities are extraordinarily modern and include a huge wine cellar and swimming pool.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
&quot;In China, new is definitely better,&quot; says Sunny Liu, general manager of property research firm China Index Academy. &quot;Even if it&#39;s in a traditional style, you have to buy brand new.&quot;
Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, China"In China, new is definitely better," says Sunny Liu, general manager of property research firm China Index Academy. "Even if it's in a traditional style, you have to buy brand new."
Hide Caption
8 of 12
This private residence, located in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, is a traditional &#39;Siheyuan&#39; type of residence where the courtyard is the center of the house. Siheyuan houses on the market range from a few hundred thousand dollars to multi-million dollar properties.
Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
Courtyard house, Beijing, ChinaThis private residence, located in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, is a traditional 'Siheyuan' type of residence where the courtyard is the center of the house. Siheyuan houses on the market range from a few hundred thousand dollars to multi-million dollar properties.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
This development was built by architect Zhang Yonghe and is located near the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal river. While the building contains single family homes, it has one thousand different kind of doors.
Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
Yunhe'an Shangde Yuanzi, Beijing, ChinaThis development was built by architect Zhang Yonghe and is located near the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal river. While the building contains single family homes, it has one thousand different kind of doors.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Each individual house costs from 40 to 50 miilion Chinese Yuan (Between $6 to $7.5 million USD)
Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
Yunhe'an Shangde Yuanzi, Beijing, ChinaEach individual house costs from 40 to 50 miilion Chinese Yuan (Between $6 to $7.5 million USD)
Hide Caption
11 of 12
Beijing-based real estate firm &#39;Landz&#39; describes the building style as &#39;New Chinese&#39;. The estate has everything modern such as concrete structure and automatic parking lot as well as various intelligence systems but, as the old Chinese saying goes, &#39;human cannot leave nature.&#39;
Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
Yunhe'an Shangde Yuanzi, Beijing, ChinaBeijing-based real estate firm 'Landz' describes the building style as 'New Chinese'. The estate has everything modern such as concrete structure and automatic parking lot as well as various intelligence systems but, as the old Chinese saying goes, 'human cannot leave nature.'
Hide Caption
12 of 12
china luxury house 21china luxury house 1china luxury house 2china luxury house 3China luxury house 20china luxury house 23china luxury house 19china luxury house 22china luxury house 18china luxury house 15china luxury house 24china luxury house 17

Story highlights

  • Traditional-looking luxury homes are now popular among elite Chinese
  • They allow high-end buyers to distinguish themselves from the country's middle class, who often aspire to Western ideals of luxury

(CNN)When Sotheby's listed a 32-bedroom house in Suzhou last month, it was the property's price tag that made headlines.

Valued at 1 billion yuan (over $150 million), the 72,000-square-foot estate -- nicknamed 'utopia' in Mandarin -- was heralded as China's most expensive home.
    The story led to familiar commentary about the country's booming demand for luxury living. But it also represented a subtler trend among the super-rich.
    For sale: A $1.8 million T-rex skull

    Unapologetically Chinese

    Read More
    Despite having the trappings of a modern Western mansion, including a pool and wine cellar, the property was unapologetically Chinese in style.
    Chen Man: China&#39;s &#39;Annie Leibovitz&#39; is changing how the world sees China
    Chen Man: Is this China's Annie Leibovitz?
    The house's rock gardens and curved roofs epitomize a historical aesthetic now being replicated -- to varying degrees of authenticity -- across China's luxury market.
    While high-end buyers overall still prefer Western-style villas and apartments, demand is changing, says Sunny Liu, general manager of property research firm China Index Academy.
    "We can see this trend of traditional styles becoming more and more popular in the market, especially in the very top-end of the luxury sector," he says. "In Beijing, most of the high-value villa products are traditional now."

    'New is better' mentality

    Despite this growing fondness for antique design, the history of a home is of less concern to the luxury market.
    This is particularly evident in in China's oldest cities, where heritage preservation has taken a backseat to urban regeneration. In Beijing's ancient 'hutong' alleyways, for instance, developers often demolish centuries-old buildings, only to construct tacky replicas of traditional courtyards in their place.
    This tendency may be, in part, a legacy of the Cultural Revolution, which saw countless historic buildings and monuments destroyed as part of Chairman Mao Zedong's war on the 'Four Olds' (old customs, culture, habits and ideas). To this day, local governments across China continue to sanction and carry out the demolition of heritage areas in the name of modernization.
    &#39;Dark deco&#39; photos turn Shanghai into Gotham City
    Dark art deco photos morph Shanghai into Gotham City
    But as well as developers' reluctance to spend time and money on restoration, Chinese consumers also associate luxury and livability with 'newness,' says Samuel Liang, associate professor of urbanism at Utah Valley University and author of 'Remaking China's Great Cities'.
    "In China, new is definitely better," he says.
    "Even if it's in a traditional style, you have to buy brand new. I think the Chinese learned this from America -- especially the West Coast -- and they now basically have the same mentality when it comes to real estate."

    Evolving taste

    The popularity of traditional-looking homes among the country's most well-to-do stems in part from its expensive construction costs.
    Liu notes that the hand-crafted materials and ornate decorations used in Chinese architecture are often worth more than their Western designs, pricing certain classes of buyer out.
    But this cannot fully account for the recent change in taste.
    READ: These next-level underwater villas are making waves
    China Index Academy is yet to collect data on architectural styles, but industry insiders like Guo Yi, a marketing executive at the Beijing-based real estate consultancy Yahao, say the shift has taken place within recent years.
    "It's been in the last two or three years that traditional design elements have been increasingly employed in high-end properties," she explains. "Fifteen years ago, typical luxury properties in Beijing all took their names from Western buildings. Now, Chinese words with traditional cultural meanings are used more often."
    House hunting by helicopter takes off amongst Chinese elite
    house hunting by helicopter orig natpkg_00002908

      JUST WATCHED

      House hunting by helicopter takes off amongst Chinese elite

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    House hunting by helicopter takes off amongst Chinese elite 01:34
    A Godlike experience ... house hunting by helicopter takes off among Chinese
    Traditional architecture's rising stock may instead reflect new expressions of status. Owning Chinese-style properties allows high-end buyers to distinguish themselves from the country's middle class, who often aspire to western ideals of luxury. If the rich reside in developments with names like "Central Park" and "Orange County" (both of which can be found in Beijing), then the super-rich increasingly eschew mock-Western design.
    The next Ai Weiwei? Li Songsong mixes art and politics in thick layers of paint
    Meet Li Songsong, China's next great artistic export
    "A Chinese buyer with this much money has likely traveled extensively and probably already owns property abroad -- maybe even a French château," says Liz Flora, editor-in-chief of Jing Daily, a website covering luxury consumer trends in China.
    "It will take something unique to get them to spend huge amounts on property within mainland China. There is a certain segment which sees the 'copycat' European architectural style as a gimmick aimed at nouveau riche buyers."
    China&#39;s private art museums: Icons or empty vanity projects?
    China's private museums: Icons or art?
    These new demands are being felt in the real estate market, says Jon O'Brien, founder of luxury property development company Domvs London.
    Less than 10 years ago, he was being approached to build European-style villages. Now his firm is considering a trophy "mega-development" near Hangzhou. As well as incorporating the principles of feng shui, the plan includes traditional pavilions on a man-made lake, and a "Chinese-inspired Great Wall" around the perimeter of the complex.
    "Buyers are becoming more design savvy," O'Brien says. "As the Chinese market becomes more sophisticated, and [people] travel globally, they quickly learn that pastiche, ill-conceived, mock-Western 'Disneyland' architecture has no longevity in terms of design or investment. That's why there is a recent trend toward Chinese traditional exterior architecture, albeit with contemporary interiors and amenities."

    Enduring appeal of a home abroad

    But while China's high-end buyers have a new taste for their culture's old styles, design cannot trump the golden rule of property: 82% would pay more for location.
    For the country's super-rich, the most desired locations still lie overseas, which can often offer a better quality of life and access to top schools for their offspring.
    The report found that 53% of respondents planned to buy their next property in Europe or North America so while mock-western may be going out of fashion, the trend is still being outpaced by demand for the real thing.