Yellowstone National Park worker falls to death

Story highlights Park rangers say the worker was socializing with co-workers when she fell

She was identified as a 21-year-old from Ecuador

(CNN) A worker at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming is dead after falling off a cliff, park rangers said.

Estefania Liset Mosquera Alcivar, 21, of Quito, Ecuador, was killed early Friday morning, according to the National Park Service. She was a park concession employee.

The woman was socializing with a group of co-workers at the park's Grandview Point trail when she fell over the cliff edge into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River, the NPS said.

Rangers say her body was recovered at first light and that the fall was not survivable.

The incident is under investigation.

