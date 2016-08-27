Man arrested in fatal stabbing of two nuns in Mississippi

Story highlights Margaret Held and Paula Merrill were nurse practitioners

Suspect charged with two counts of capital murder

(CNN) A man has been arrested in the stabbing deaths of two nuns whose bodies were found in their home in rural Mississippi, authorities said.

Margaret Held and Paula Merrill, both nurse practitioners, failed to show up for work Thursday at a clinic in Lexington, where they served one of the state's poorest counties.

Clinic workers called police when the pair didn't arrive at the clinic, said Maureen Smith, a spokeswoman for the Catholic Diocese of Jackson.

When authorities arrived at their home in Durant, 13 miles away from the clinic, they saw evidence of a break-in and found their bodies, she said.

As investigators searched for answers, a blue Toyota Corolla used by the victims was found Thursday on an abandoned road less than a mile from their home.

