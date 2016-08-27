Man arrested in stabbing deaths of Mississippi nuns

Story highlights Margaret Held and Paula Merrill were both nurse practitioners

(CNN) A man has been arrested in the stabbing deaths of two nuns whose bodies were found this week in their home in rural Mississippi, authorities said.

The bodies of Margaret Held and Paula Merrill, both nurse practitioners, were found Thursday in Durant after they didn't show up for work at a clinic in Lexington, where they served one of the state's poorest counties.

Rodney Earl Sanders, 46, has been charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the killings, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

A blue Toyota Corolla that belonged to one of the victims was found on an abandoned road less than a mile from the home, Assistant Police Chief James Lee said.

