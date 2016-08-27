Story highlights Walt Disney World, SeaWorld and Universal Orlando are giving away repellent

(CNN) It probably was only a matter of time, but mosquito repellent has joined hand sanitizer as a must-have health accessory at Florida theme parks.

Walt Disney World, Sea World and Universal Orlando are spearheading the movement in hope of sidelining any fears tourists may have of being exposed to Zika-carrying mosquitoes.

So far, no case of the dangerous Zika virus has been found that far north -- Orlando is 228 miles on the Florida Turnpike from Miami. But experts say it's only a matter of time before the bug reaches the Magic Kingdom.

So Disney is getting set to reassure a key targeted demographic --women in child-bearing years and their partners -- that it will have repellent on hand to fend off any of the critters, disease-ridden or not.

"In an abundance of caution, we are accelerating preventative efforts throughout our property, including providing complimentary insect repellent to our guests along with helpful guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," Disney said in a statement. "We have an extensive mosquito-prevention and monitoring program in place, and we continue to work closely with local, state and federal experts on this topic."