Can Murray top golden year at US Open?

Story highlights Andy Murray defended his Olympic title in Rio

Rival Novak Djokovic starts as favorite for US Open

Roger Federer missing through injury

(CNN) All eyes will surely focus on Andy Murray for the US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the season.

The Scot has enjoyed something of a fabulous year, not least because he became a father for the first time -- his wife Kim gave birth to Sophia in February -- but also due to a bumper year of trophies.

Not content with winning Wimbledon for a second time, he was chosen to carry the flag for Team GB for the Rio Games and then successfully defended his Olympic title after an epic struggle with Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, becoming the first man to retain the Olympic singles accolade.

After the gold medal match, he cast his mind back to another tough contest when he won the US Open in 2012, telling reporters: "I think the US Open final I played against Novak (Djokovic) when I won my first slam was very hard. But tonight I found really difficult.

"It was one of the toughest matches that I've played to win a big event, for sure."