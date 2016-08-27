Story highlights New Zealand win Bledlisloe Cup

Australia bottom of the Rugby Championship table

Argentina faces South Africa Saturday

(CNN) The All Blacks triumphed 29-9 over Australia in the Bledisloe Cup, continuing a miserable run for the Wallabies.

The Australians were heavily beaten in their previous encounter with New Zealand -- and it comes after a series defeat to England in June when they went down 44-40 in the final game.

Victory for the All Blacks puts them top of the table in the Rugby Championship and condemns Australia to the bottom and yet to score a point.

The official website of the competition between four Southern Hemisphere sides that also includes Argentina and South Africa tells of the dominance of New Zealand.

Nice to have a wee slurp. Thank you all for your support! pic.twitter.com/RBIkhTuide — Beauden Barrett (@beaudenbarrett) August 27, 2016

"New Zealand won in almost every facet of the game," it says.

