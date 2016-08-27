Story highlights
- New Zealand win Bledlisloe Cup
- Australia bottom of the Rugby Championship table
- Argentina faces South Africa Saturday
(CNN)The All Blacks triumphed 29-9 over Australia in the Bledisloe Cup, continuing a miserable run for the Wallabies.
The Australians were heavily beaten in their previous encounter with New Zealand -- and it comes after a series defeat to England in June when they went down 44-40 in the final game.
Victory for the All Blacks puts them top of the table in the Rugby Championship and condemns Australia to the bottom and yet to score a point.
The official website of the competition between four Southern Hemisphere sides that also includes Argentina and South Africa tells of the dominance of New Zealand.
"New Zealand won in almost every facet of the game," it says.
"The men in black pipped the Wallabies in defence as they made 10 more tackles than their near rivals, while the Wallabies missed a horrendous tally of 30 tackles."
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen shared his delight at his team's composure on the New Zealand team's website.
"They threw everything at us, as we knew they would, and there was a bit of niggle and we just had to make sure we didn't get caught up in it and kept our frustration tolerance high and just tried to play rugby," he is quoted as saying.
"We scored some nice tries and felt our way through that and regathered ourselves at half-time and just continued. I think we really dominated that second half."
Argentina now faces South Africa in Salta Saturday in the next tie of the championship.