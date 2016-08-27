Trump aide's ex-wife claims he made anti-Semitic remarks

Story highlights Bannon's ex-wife made the declaration as part of a dispute over child support

Bannon is facing scrutiny of his background

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's new campaign CEO, Steve Bannon, once told his ex-wife he didn't want his daughters attending a girls school under consideration because of the number of Jews who attended it, she said in a court statement.

"He said he doesn't like Jews and that he doesn't like they raise their kids to be 'whiney brats' and that he didn't want the girls going to school with Jews," she said in a 2007 court declaration.

"The biggest problem he had with Archer (School for Girls) is the number of Jews who attend," she also said in the court declaration.

She made the declaration as part of a dispute over child support. They'd been long divorced and she was the custodial parent. She was asking the court to make him pay for the school.

When she told him there were Jewish children at a different school, she said he asked the percentage.

