Trump aide's ex-wife claims he made anti-Semitic remarks

- Bannon's ex-wife made the declaration as part of a dispute over child support
- Bannon is facing scrutiny of his background
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump's new campaign CEO, Steve Bannon, once told his ex-wife he didn't want his daughters attending a girls school under consideration because of the number of Jews who attended it, she said in a court statement.
"He said he doesn't like Jews and that he doesn't like they raise their kids to be 'whiney brats' and that he didn't want the girls going to school with Jews," she said in a 2007 court declaration.
"The biggest problem he had with Archer (School for Girls) is the number of Jews who attend," she also said in the court declaration.
She made the declaration as part of a dispute over child support. They'd been long divorced and she was the custodial parent. She was asking the court to make him pay for the school.
When she told him there were Jewish children at a different school, she said he asked the percentage.
"I told him that I didn't know because it wasn't an issue for me as I am not raising the girls to be either anti-Semitic or prejudiced against anyone," she said in the declaration.
Alexandra Preate, a spokeswoman for Bannon, disputed the claims.
"At the time, Mr. Bannon never said anything like that and proudly sent the girls to Archer for their middle school and high school educations," Preate said in a statement.
Spokespersons for Trump's campaign did not respond to CNN's requests for comment.
The New York Daily News first reported the ex-wife's declaration.
This comes at a time when Bannon is facing scrutiny of his background. This week, it was reported that he faced multiple charges -- misdemeanor domestic violence, battery and dissuading a witness -- stemming from an incident involving his then-wife more than 20 years ago, though all of the charges were dismissed.